Free speech or a loyalty test?

In the United States, student visas are undeniably a privilege, not a right. However, once individuals are inside U.S. borders, the Constitution, particularly the First Amendment, does not simply cease to apply. The recent targeting of pro-Palestinian foreign students raises a critical constitutional question: can the government revoke visas in retaliation for speech without violating the principle of free expression?

The First Amendment protects against government punishment based on viewpoint. While non-citizens do not enjoy all the same rights as citizens, the Supreme Court has long held that many constitutional protections extend to all “persons”, not just citizens. This includes due process and freedom of speech. If the government revokes a student’s visa explicitly because of the political viewpoint they expressed, it moves beyond immigration enforcement and into the realm of unconstitutional retaliation.

Supporters of the crackdown argue that visas can be revoked for behavior that conflicts with “American interests.” But this justification is deeply problematic. If “American interests” become the standard for permissible speech, then free expression is no longer a right—it becomes a conditional privilege dependent on political alignment. This undermines the very purpose of the First Amendment, which exists precisely to protect unpopular or dissenting views from government suppression. The selective nature of enforcement reveals a deeper issue. U.S. citizens who express pro-Palestinian views may face social backlash or criticism, but they are not subject to deportation or legal penalties for their speech. In contrast, foreign students expressing the same views risk losing their legal status in the country. This creates a two-tiered system of speech: one in which citizens are free to dissent, and another in which non-citizens must self-censor or face state punishment.

Such a system is not only unfair but also dangerous for the broader functioning of American democracy. Universities in the United States have historically been places where controversial ideas are debated openly and where political discourse is seen as an essential part of education rather than a threat to it. From Vietnam War protests in the 1960s to modern policy debates, student activism has played a central role in shaping public opinion. If international students are forced to weigh their academic future and legal status against the risk of expressing a political opinion, the result is a chilling effect on speech. Instead of engaging in discussion, many students will choose silence out of fear, and this silence does not remain limited to international students alone. When one group is punished for speaking, others inevitably become more cautious as well. American students may begin to avoid certain topics in class, professors may hesitate to encourage debate, and universities may shift away from hosting controversial speakers or discussions. Over time, this creates an academic environment where only safe or widely accepted views are expressed, while dissenting perspectives disappear from public conversation. That outcome does not protect democratic values: it weakens them by reducing intellectual diversity and discouraging the kind of meaningful debate that the First Amendment was designed to protect.

Ultimately, while the government has the authority to grant or revoke visas, that power is not absolute. It cannot be used as a tool to punish individuals for expressing disfavored political views without eroding constitutional principles. The question is not simply whether non-citizens have fewer rights than citizens, but whether the rights they do have can be stripped away whenever their speech becomes inconvenient. If the answer is yes, then free speech in the United States is no longer a protected right. It becomes something closer to a loyalty test, one that determines not just who may stay, but who may speak.

Mayumi Iwai is an 11th grader at Greenwich High School

Connecticut Foundation for Open Government high school essay contest

Each year, the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government sponsors an essay contest open to all high-school students in the state. The contest focuses on First Amendment and open information issues. This year, students chose from three prompts (edited here for space constraints): 1.) the potential limitations on hate speech following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk; 2.) the arrest and revocation of the student visa of a Tufts University Ph.D. student from Turkey who had written an opinion piece for the school newspaper critical of the university’s position on the war in Gaza; 3.) the banning of the Associated Press from Oval Office events and Air Force One following its refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, which is President Trump’s preferred name.

The Lakeville Journal has obtained permission to publish the 2026 top three winners out of 70 entries from across Connecticut. First place went to Nora Kallusky, a senior at Ridgefield High School. There was a tie for Second Place, so Mayumi Iwai, a junior at Greenwich High School, and Prithika Venugopal, a senior at Rocky Hill High School, both received that honor.