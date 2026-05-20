Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
essay contest

Free speech or a loyalty test?

This essay was a second-place winner in a high school essay contest sponsored by the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government.

In the United States, student visas are undeniably a privilege, not a right. However, once individuals are inside U.S. borders, the Constitution, particularly the First Amendment, does not simply cease to apply. The recent targeting of pro-Palestinian foreign students raises a critical constitutional question: can the government revoke visas in retaliation for speech without violating the principle of free expression?

The First Amendment protects against government punishment based on viewpoint. While non-citizens do not enjoy all the same rights as citizens, the Supreme Court has long held that many constitutional protections extend to all “persons”, not just citizens. This includes due process and freedom of speech. If the government revokes a student’s visa explicitly because of the political viewpoint they expressed, it moves beyond immigration enforcement and into the realm of unconstitutional retaliation.

Supporters of the crackdown argue that visas can be revoked for behavior that conflicts with “American interests.” But this justification is deeply problematic. If “American interests” become the standard for permissible speech, then free expression is no longer a right—it becomes a conditional privilege dependent on political alignment. This undermines the very purpose of the First Amendment, which exists precisely to protect unpopular or dissenting views from government suppression. The selective nature of enforcement reveals a deeper issue. U.S. citizens who express pro-Palestinian views may face social backlash or criticism, but they are not subject to deportation or legal penalties for their speech. In contrast, foreign students expressing the same views risk losing their legal status in the country. This creates a two-tiered system of speech: one in which citizens are free to dissent, and another in which non-citizens must self-censor or face state punishment.

Such a system is not only unfair but also dangerous for the broader functioning of American democracy. Universities in the United States have historically been places where controversial ideas are debated openly and where political discourse is seen as an essential part of education rather than a threat to it. From Vietnam War protests in the 1960s to modern policy debates, student activism has played a central role in shaping public opinion. If international students are forced to weigh their academic future and legal status against the risk of expressing a political opinion, the result is a chilling effect on speech. Instead of engaging in discussion, many students will choose silence out of fear, and this silence does not remain limited to international students alone. When one group is punished for speaking, others inevitably become more cautious as well. American students may begin to avoid certain topics in class, professors may hesitate to encourage debate, and universities may shift away from hosting controversial speakers or discussions. Over time, this creates an academic environment where only safe or widely accepted views are expressed, while dissenting perspectives disappear from public conversation. That outcome does not protect democratic values: it weakens them by reducing intellectual diversity and discouraging the kind of meaningful debate that the First Amendment was designed to protect.

Ultimately, while the government has the authority to grant or revoke visas, that power is not absolute. It cannot be used as a tool to punish individuals for expressing disfavored political views without eroding constitutional principles. The question is not simply whether non-citizens have fewer rights than citizens, but whether the rights they do have can be stripped away whenever their speech becomes inconvenient. If the answer is yes, then free speech in the United States is no longer a protected right. It becomes something closer to a loyalty test, one that determines not just who may stay, but who may speak.

Mayumi Iwai is an 11th grader at Greenwich High School

Connecticut Foundation for Open Government high school essay contest

Each year, the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government sponsors an essay contest open to all high-school students in the state. The contest focuses on First Amendment and open information issues. This year, students chose from three prompts (edited here for space constraints): 1.) the potential limitations on hate speech following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk; 2.) the arrest and revocation of the student visa of a Tufts University Ph.D. student from Turkey who had written an opinion piece for the school newspaper critical of the university’s position on the war in Gaza; 3.) the banning of the Associated Press from Oval Office events and Air Force One following its refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, which is President Trump’s preferred name.

The Lakeville Journal has obtained permission to publish the 2026 top three winners out of 70 entries from across Connecticut. First place went to Nora Kallusky, a senior at Ridgefield High School. There was a tie for Second Place, so Mayumi Iwai, a junior at Greenwich High School, and Prithika Venugopal, a senior at Rocky Hill High School, both received that honor.

essay contest
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Plans to revitalize Norfolk’s Infinity Hall unveiled

Plans to revitalize Norfolk’s Infinity Hall unveiled

Infinity Hall, built in 1883.

Jennifer Almquist

Nearly 200 people packed the wooden seats of Norfolk’s historic Infinity Hall on Thursday, May 14, as David Rosenfeld, owner and founder of Goodworks Entertainment Group, a live entertainment and venue management company, unveiled ambitious plans to restore the restaurant and bar, expand programming and reestablish the venue as a central gathering place for the community.

Since the Norfolk Pub closed on Jan. 31, 2026, the need for a restaurant and evening gathering place has become paramount, and for years residents have wanted Infinity Hall to be more engaged with the community.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

May Castleberry’s next chapter

May Castleberry’s next chapter

May Castleberry at home in Lakeville.

Natalia Zukerman
Castleberry’s idea of happiness is “looking at a great painting.”

May Castleberry is a ball of sunshine and passion, though she grew up an introverted child, moving with her family from Alberta to Colorado to Texas, finding comfort in mountains, books and wide-open skies. Today, the former art book editor and museum curator has found a new home in Lakeville, where the natural beauty of the Northwest Corner continues to captivate her. Whether walking with friends, painting, reading or visiting beloved local libraries in Salisbury, Norfolk and Cornwall, Castleberry has embraced the region since making her move permanent in 2022, bringing with her a remarkable career shaped by a lifelong love of books and art.

Castleberry grew up in the world of books, and especially art books, and she credits her artist mother, an avid art book collector, with igniting her passions. Castleberry’s high school art teacher in Dallas understood how to teach students to channel their imaginations into books and art.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Hoarding With Style: Sarah Blodgett’s art of collecting

Hoarding With Style: Sarah Blodgett’s art of collecting

Sarah Blodgett has turned her passion for collecting into “something larger.”

Photo by Sarah Blodgett

There is something wonderfully disarming about walking into a space where nothing feels overly polished, overly planned or pulled from a catalog — a place where history lingers in the corners, where color is fearless, where the objects on the shelves have stories to tell and where, if you are lucky, a cat named Cinnamon may be supervising the entire operation.

That is the world of Sarah Blodgett.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Dr. Paul J. Fasano

Dr. Paul J. Fasano

SHARON — Dr. Paul J. Fasano DDS, of Brewster, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 10, 2026, in Boston.

Born in Boston to Philip and Laura (Stolarsky) Fasano on Dec. 13, 1946, he grew up in Dorchester with his two brothers Philip and William.Paul attended the Boston Latin School and graduated from Boston College in 1968.He later completed Dental School at New York University in 1972.

Keep ReadingShow less

David Niles Parker

David Niles Parker

KENT — David Niles Parker, 88, of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away at home on May 6, 2026.

Born January 20, 1938, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, the first child to Franklin and Katharine Niles Parker, David graduated from Wellesley High School, received his undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University, studied at the University of Chicago Divinity School, and earned his master’s in education from Harvard.

Keep ReadingShow less

Janet Andre Block is ‘Catching Light’

Janet Andre Block is ‘Catching Light’

Artist Janet Andre Block in her studio in Salisbury.

L. Tomaino

What do Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s piano concertos and a quiet room have to do with Janet Andre Block’s work? They are among the many elements that shape how she paints, helping guide her into the layered, luminous worlds she creates on canvas.

Block makes layered oil paintings in rich, deep, misty colors. She developed her technique as an undergraduate at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University and then at New York University, and also time spent in Venice earning a master’s degree in studio art.

Keep ReadingShow less
people
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.