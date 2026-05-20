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Matt Mette’s 27 years of service to Sharon parks and recreation

Matt Mette’s 27 years of service to Sharon parks and recreation

Matt Mette and wife, Roberta, listen as Mette is lauded at his retirement party May 16.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON – Longtime Parks and Recreation Director Matt Mette was honored Saturday, May 16, at Veterans’ Field to celebrate his retirement after 27 years of service to the town.

Residents of all ages gathered at the park pavilion to share memories of Mette’s tenure and wish him well during a ceremony in which the day was declared, “Matt Mette Day.”

Members of the Parks and Recreation Committee stood together to toast — and roast – Mette, jokingly listing his “top 10 excuses” for being late to meetings, including needing a haircut, a broken bicycle and having to attend a concert. On a more serious note, committee members reflected on the impact he had on the community during nearly three decades leading the department.

Committee Chair Donna Christensen said she was struck by Mette’s ability to juggle schedules and connect with residents across generations.

“You have been a role model for our kids and given seniors confidence,” Christensen said. “Thank you for your friendship.”

Rebecca Thornton praised Mette for his coaching, noting her own children benefited from being in his programs. She also coached with him.

“It’s been an honor and pleasure to have him as our rec director,” Thornton said. “I always felt as if we were part of a family. My kids and I have a special place in our hearts for him.”

Michele Purdy remembered when Mette was a school bus driver for her four sons. She recounted how he eased their concerns on their first rides.

“He would welcome them with his jovial smile,” Purdy recalled. “If I were to ask my boys what was one of the best things about growing up in Sharon, they’d say ‘Matt Mette.’”

First Selectman Casey Flanagan has known Mette since he was child, having taken part in parks and recreation programs. “You’ve made this field and the town beach what they are,” Flanagan said. “You’ve given us places to gather and be a community. Your support demonstrates your love for the community and the job.”

Mette was visibly touched by the remarks made by his son, Aiden Mette, who spoke about his dad being his hero. He said he was fortunate to be able to spend so much time with him while growing up and realized how much he cared about the town.

“I hope I can look back someday and be like him,” Aiden said. “I’m so proud of you.”

Several attendees participated in Mette’s senior bus trips. Pauline Moore said she loved the excursions to such destinations as the Goodspeed Opera House and Culinary Institute of America, among many others.

“It’s so nice to get out,” said Jane Kellner of Salisbury. “He took us to places we would never have gone. He brought us fun and wonder. And he always found good places for lunch,” she added.

In addressing the crowd, Mette said it was never just him, but a team effort that made the programs succeed. “I never felt I was doing it alone. It’s been a great job — a great experience.”

Mette’s successor, Bryan Failla, was named the new Parks and Recreation Director in April.The committee decided to divide the responsibilities previously handled by Mette, with Failla overseeing programming, while a member of the town crew will maintain the facilities.

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