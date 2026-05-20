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Shakespeare & Company names new executive director

Shakespeare & Company names new executive director

Molly Merrihew has been appointed executive director of Shakespeare & Company.

Outdoor Chronicles Photography

Shakespeare & Company based in Lenox, Massachusetts, has appointed Molly Merrihew as its new executive director following a national search, as the company approaches its 50th anniversary.

Merrihew, most recently managing director of WAM Theatre, returns to Shakespeare & Company after previously spending eight years there in marketing and public relations. She will partner with artistic director Allyn Burrows to oversee the organization’s programs and operations.

During six years in leadership at WAM, Merrihew helped guide expanded programming and community engagement initiatives. She steps into the new role as Shakespeare & Company reports financial stability, including paying off its mortgage and posting two consecutive strong box office seasons.

Merrihew holds degrees from Boston University and SUNY Potsdam, as well as a graduate certificate from Cornell University.

The public will have opportunities to meet Merrihew in the coming weeks, including the company’s annual Community Day on May 23. More information is available at shakespeare.org

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