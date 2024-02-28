Composting permit process drags on in Cornwall

CORNWALL — Goals of adding composting services to the town transfer station have hit another snag.

The plan began in early 2023 with the idea of adding a simple organic compost station. Initial applications to the state were denied due to the lack of leaf composting in Cornwall.

After months of planning and applications, the Board of Selectmen learned the cost of adding composting could end up with a much higher price tag than expected.

In an effort to expedite the process, Cornwall reached out to Fuss and O’Neill Inc. for help designing the composting site and organizing the required documents. For the work, First Selectman Gordon Ridgway received a quote of $19,000.

“I was hoping it would be $3,000, $4,000 or something,” said Ridgway. “Nineteen-thousand we don’t have.”

“I was a little discouraged,” said transfer station coordinator Ted Larson. “I don’t know if we can go anywhere from here. Definitely takes the wind out of the sail, that’s for sure.”

Ridgway has been in communication with state Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) to try to keep the project alive.

“It’s a priority of the policymakers, but getting a permit is not easy,” said Ridgway.

At present, Ridgway’s goal is to “simplify the process” of attaining both leaf composting and food scrap composting permits. His hope is to get personnel on site to review the proposal as opposed to meeting virtually.

By working with Horn at the state level, Ridgway was optimistic that the project can still be accomplished in the near future.

Updates will be released from Town Hall as they arise.

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

Keith Boynton, left, with Aitor Mendilibar, right, the cinematographer who shot “The Haunted Forest” as well as “The Scottish Play” and “The Winter House.” In the background of is Vinny Castellini, first assistant director.

Submitted

Keith Boynton is a filmmaker who grew up in Salisbury, Connecticut. He attended Salisbury Central School, Town Hill School, and Hotchkiss. He has made numerous feature films including Seven Lovers, The Scottish Play, The Winter House, and is just wrapping up a new film, The Haunted Forest, which is a horror/slasher movie. Boynton has made numerous music videos for the band Darlingside, and for Alison Krauss. He is a poet, a playwright, and comic book art collector.

JA: This series of stories The Creators focuses on artists, their inspiration, and their creative process. Keith, what was the seed that got you started?

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Arlo Washington in a film still from the Oscar-nominated short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Story Syndicate

John Hoffman, a Millerton resident, has been nominated for his film “The Barber of Little Rock,” which he co-directed with Christine Turner, in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Distributed by The New Yorker and produced by Story Syndicate Production in association with 59th & Prairie, Better World Projects, and Peralta Pictures, “The Barber of Little Rock” explores the efforts of Arkansas local hero Arlo Washington, who opened a barbershop at 19 years old and, with a mission to close the racial inequality gap in his community, went on to found the Washington Barber College as well as People Trust Community Federal Credit Union. Washington’s goal is aiding his primarily Black neighborhood, which has historically been underserved by more prominent banking institutions.

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

President Lincoln by William Marsh, 1860.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

In 1861, following the election of Abraham Lincoln to the United States presidency on a platform to prohibit the legal slavery of African Americans, seven southern states seceded from the country, and the American Civil War began.

While no battles were fought on the soil of Connecticut, Peter C. Vermilyea has gone to lengths to detail the political climate of Northern communities and military recruitment efforts in the early years of the conflict in a new book from The History Press, “Litchfield County and The Civil War.” Vermilyea, a history teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the author of “Wicked Litchfield County” and “Hidden History of Litchfield County,” will appear at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village for a discussion Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

