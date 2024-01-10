Cornwall plans repairs on Essex Hill

Oversaturated soil led to a small landslide on

Essex Hill Road after heavy rain in December 2023.

Photo courtesy of Cornwall Town Hall
CORNWALL — With Essex Hill Road closed due to a December landslide, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) discussed the damage and planned for repairs at a meeting Jan. 2.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway recently toured the site with Steve McDonnell of WMC Engineers and Jim Vanicky of the Cornwall Highway Department. McDonnell, who is also consulting on the West Cornwall Wastewater Project and the River Road retaining wall repair, said the landslide was caused by oversaturated soil and excess groundwater.

“You have an exposed area of highly erodible soils that could end up in the brook,” said McDonnell. “The damage was significant enough that the road, as you know, needed to be closed.”

Yield Industries of Torrington, which submitted the lowest bid for the River Road repair, also reviewed the damage on Essex Hill and said the repairs could be completed in about one week’s time.

The proposal involved building a roughly three foot stone wall to strengthen and rebuild the slope on the downhill side of the road. Cornwall stone and gravel could be used for the materials. Yield would also improve drainage on the uphill side of the road to prevent further runoff erosion.

“I reviewed the cost assessment... I think it’s a good approach,” said Selectman Rocco Botto.

The repairs were estimated at $175,000 but could come in lower due to savings from use of local materials. Approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission is required before work can begin.

Heavy rain in December also dislodged rocks in the abutment beneath Furnace Brook Bridge at Popple Swamp Road. Ridgway said the repairs at this location are much less critical and will cost “a couple thousand dollars.”

“Jim [Vanicky] has contacted Josh Tyson about the town hauling rocks. Josh will put them in there,” said Ridgway. “We could start on this fairly quickly.”

Inland Wetlands Commission has already approved the work and repairs are expected to begin later this month.

BOS appointed Botto to represent the selectmen at Economic Development Committee meetings.

“Given my background in marketing and business development, I’d be happy to serve as the BOS rep on the EDC,” said Botto.

Park and Recreation’s New Year’s Day pancake breakfast was well attended Jan. 1. Michelle Shipp of Park and Rec said about 150 people were served breakfast.

“It was a learning experience to make pancakes and sausage for that many people,” said Shipp. “Happy New Year to everyone.”

