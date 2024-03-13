Cornwall to bid on new firetruck

CORNWALL — Due to the aging fleet in Cornwall Bridge Firehouse, the town is now in the market for a new truck.

Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department’s truck committee put together a 67-page list of specifications for its desired truck — one that will meet the needs of the town while still able to fit within the old firehouse garage.

Fire Chief John LaPorta attended a regular Board of Selectmen’s (BOS) meeting Tuesday, March 5, to review the spec list.

“The committee went through literally page by page, item by item to make sure that those specifications were what they had wanted,” said LaPorta. “There’s a lot of work that’s been done just to get the thing wrapped up so that it can go out to bid.”

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said BOS intends to start the bidding process within the next month. The estimated cost was reported to be at least $650,000.

Ridgway added that used trucks would be considered if applicable.

“Apparently it takes several years to build these, so the delivery date is again up in the air,” said Ridgway. “Unless we find somebody that has one sitting around exactly like we’d like.”

More information will be released from Town Hall as it becomes available.

Retaining wall

In West Cornwall, three separate engineering firms have approved proposals to reconstruct retaining walls. The existing walls were damaged due to heavy rains in the summer of 2023.

For River Road, the new concrete wall is being pre-cast in sections. Installation is expected to begin in “early April or end of March,” Ridgway said.

Nearby residents will be given a two-week advance notice before work begins and road closures go into effect.

