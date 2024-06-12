Cornwall weighs fire truck options

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Athletic Department held its spring season and senior sports awards ceremony on June 5. The following student-athletes were honored at the ceremony:
Girls Tennis
Most Improved: Victoria Brooks
Sportsmanship: Yaritza Vega
Tyburski: Lydia Fleming
Most Valuable: Dana Saccardi
Baseball
Most Improved: Wesley Allyn
Sportsmanship: Hunter Conklin
Tyburski: Chris Race
Most Valuable: Owen Riemer and Anthony Foley
Boys Track & Field
Most Improved: Anthony Labbadia
Sportsmanship: Patrick Money
Most Valuable: Kyle McCarron
Tyburski: Finn Malone
Girls Track & Field
Most Improved: Gabriela Titone
Sportsmanship: Lola Moerschell
Tyburski: Adelyn Diorio
Most Valuable: Amelia Dodge
Boys Tennis
Most Improved: Leo Clayton
Sportsmanship: Evan Bockting and Spencer Jasmin
Tyburski: Gustavo Portillo
Most Valuable: Manasseh Matsudaira
Girls Lacrosse
Most Improved: Katie Crane
Sportsmanship: Neve Kline
Tyburski: Georgie Clayton
Most Valuable: Marissa Zinke
Softball
Most Improved: Abby White
Sportsmanship: Anne Moran and Abby Hogan
Tyburski: Hadley Casey
Most Valuable: Grace Riva
JV MIP: Madison Gulotta
Stevenson Award: Hayden Bachman
The Mountaineer Award
(new this year - given to a underclassmen who participated in three sports during the school year)
Wesley Allyn, Hayden Bachman, Wyatt Bayer, Zach Bezzara, Daniela Brennan, Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks, Hunter Conklin, Katie Crane, Arianna Danforth-Gold, Tessa Dekker, Adelyn Diorio, Amelia Dodge, Braeden Duncan, Lydia Fleming, Anna Gillete, Lou Haemmerle, Chloe Hill, Jonas Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Anthony Labbadia, Naomi Lesamana, Manasseh Matsudaira, Khyra McClennon, Lola Moerschell, Meadow Moerschell, Chris Race, Owen Riemer, Tyler Roberts, and Abigail White.
Master of Sport
(A senior who is a member of a varsity team all three seasons during their senior year)
Anne Moran and Haley Leonard
Four Year Award
Haley Leonard (Softball), Anne Moran (Softball), Grace Riva (Softball), Spencer Jasmin (Boys Tennis), Dana Saccardi (Girls Tennis), Yaritza Vega (Girls Tennis), Logan Dean (Baseball), Marissa Zinke (Girls Lacrosse).
Athlete of the Year
Leo Clayton and Haley Leonard
CAS CIAC Scholar Athlete
Yaritza Vega and Logan Dean
Pinnacle Award
Anne Moran and Eason Zhang
Tennis court reno begins
The new tennis courts at Housatonic Valley Regional High School were poured Monday morning, June 10. Workers from Classic Turf in Woodbury hustled around with implements smoothing the wet material as it came out of a large hose. The tennis courts are part of a $5.64 million dollar capital improvement and renovation project at HVRHS.
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletic teams ended the 2024 spring season with a series of alumni games.
Mountaineers of years past matched up against current varsity teams in early June. Aside from some achy muscles, the games produced a steady stream of laughs in the name of friendly competition.
Junior Daniela Brennan helped the varsity softball team beat the alumni.Riley Klein
Baseball and softball games were played simultaneously Saturday, June 1, beneath an azure sky. The double feature was complete with a hot dog vendor stationed between the two ball fields and the faint hum of roaring engines at Lime Rock Park.
“This is heaven,” remarked HVRHS history teacher and former football coach Deron Bayer.
Sophomore Anthony Foley stole and tossed the glove of younger brother and future Mountaineer Brayden Foley.Riley Klein
Baseball alums ranged in graduation year from 2001 to 2022. Just shy of a full roster, a couple freshman filled in for the alumni along with a future Mountaineer, 13-year-old Brayden Foley.
The alumni got out to a strong 3-0 start before the varsity team came back to a 4-3 lead. The initial lead slipped away when catcher Brooks Belter, class of 2006, strained his calf and let a series of wild pitches by Anthony Cattelan, class of 2017, create scoring opportunities for the varsity squad.
Cattelan remained optimistic, “It’s super nostalgic to be here, I just wish we were winning.”
Brooks Belter, Class of '06, had words with Anthony Foley.Riley Klein
The game continued to see-saw before settling at a 7-7 tie in the sixth inning.
Willie Yahn, class of 2014, member of the Orioles program from 2017-2022, proceeded to take over and secure an 11-7 lead for the alumni. Yahn aced the varsity boys with nine straight strikes to close out the seventh inning.
Willie Yahn said it was "fun to see the next generation coming up" at HVRHS.Riley Klein
Across the field, varsity softball represented the student body with a dominant performance over the alums. Powerful hits at the plate kept the outfielders busy.
Current coach Kayleigh Selino, situated in left field for the alumni, summed it up during the top of the first: “I’m exhausted already and it’s not even inning one.”
Current softball coach Kayleigh Selino played for the alumni.Riley Klein
The varsity team showed no mercy and piled on the runs to win 9-1 over the alums.
Lacrosse players had planned to meet at the HVRHS field June 9. Mother Nature had other plans and rained out the game.
Coach Laura Bushey described the 2024 season as “one of the best seasons we’ve ever had” and expressed pride in her team.
Senior Anne Moran pitched for the varsity team June 1.Riley Klein
Our Unique Habitat
A quarterly letter from the Salisbury Conservation Commission
Welcome to the Salisbury Conservation Commission’s quarterly missive. The SCC is a new town committee formed to advise and support, but not make policy on, the many wonderful environmental resources we have in town. It’s a win-win commission!
One of its goals is education; educating SCC members and fellow Salisburyians on the unique natural habitats specific to our beautiful and fascinating town and how to preserve them.
In these quarterly missives, the SCC will take shallow dives into topics germane to an environmentally engaged community and that celebrate our town’s unique ecological features. In the future, please look for articles on vernal pools, upland habitats, core forests, tax breaks, etc.
We would like to be interactive, so please send topic suggestions and comments to leepotter@salsiburyct.gov.
All The Light They Can “See”: Micro Sextants or Like Moths to a Flame
Is it a well-known fact that moths have micro sextants in their brains? We don’t know, but like mariners who used the sextant and stars to navigate, so do moths.
Do you know when you leave a light on outside all night, in the morning you find quite a few dead moths around it? Let’s focus on the moths, the significance of those carcasses, and what we can do to help these night flyers.
Moths are not as sexy as their Lepidoptera cousin, the butterfly, but they are perhaps wiser having been around about 100 million years longer. Today, we are going with brains over beauty. The New Canaan Land Trust says this about moths: In addition to their role as pollinators, moths fill an important link in our natural food webs. Their caterpillars feed the animal kingdom. Songbirds raise their young principally on caterpillars. Frogs, toads, and salamanders prey on them, as do chipmunks, squirrels, foxes, and most other mammals living in our
New England habitats. www.newcanaanlandtrust.org/moths-butterflies-unsung-cousins/ Needless to say, moths are vital to our Salisbury habitats.
In most cases, our moths are nocturnal, and their aids for navigation are fascinating. In January 2024, “The Guardian” wrote about new science regarding moths: According to Sam Fabian, an entomologist at Imperial College London, moths and many other insects that fly at night evolved to tilt their back to wherever is brightest. For hundreds of millions of years, this was the sky rather than the ground. The trick told insects which way was up and ensured they flew level. www.theguardian.com/science/2024/jan/30/why-are-moths-attracted- to-lights-science-answer
When ALAN, or artificial light at night, is present, moths and other nocturnal insects, are relying on it to inform their imbedded navigation systems. These systems have not yet evolved to understand artificial light. ALAN causes confusion and exhaustion as the moths continue to circle a lighted bulb believing that this illumination is directing it to shelter the way the moon and stars would.
A wonderful resource about ALAN is DarkSky.org. They say: The best way to protect moths from light pollution is to turn off exterior lights when possible, and to shade windows in lighted rooms at night. If you must use outdoor lighting, consider dim low-voltage lighting, lights that are motion activated, or LED lights with a warm color temperature, as these are all less attractive to moths and other insects.
And while it is true that some people don’t like moths eating their sweaters, even Tim’s Pest Control in Norwalk, says dim the lights. Lights attract adult moths, so it is extremely common for our home’s exterior lights to attract them into our homes.
And NO BUG ZAPPERS!
Salisbury Conservation Commission
Contributors include: Tom Blagden, Steve Fitch (Alternate), Maria Grace, Lee Potter, Susan Rand, Zac Sadow, Sarah Webb