Legal Notices - July 31, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF CERTIFICATION OF PARTY-ENDORSED CANDIDATES FOR MUNICIPAL OFFICE INCLUDING NOTICE OF “UNDER-

ENDORSEMENT” FOR SOME OFFICES

A certified list of Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury for election as First Selectman, Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals (full term), Planning & Zoning, Planning & Zoning Alt, Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals Alt and Regional Board of Education is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and copies thereof are available for public distribution.

The certified list as received includes fewer names of party-endorsed candidates than the party is entitled to nominate for the following offices:

Office First Selectman

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-1

Selectmen

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Board of Finance

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Board of Education

Number of Names Certified-2

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2

Board of Assessment Appeals

(full term)

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-1

Planning & Zoning Commission

Number of Names Certified-3

Number Entitled to be Nominated-3

Planning & Zoning Commission Alternate

Number of Names Certified-2

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Zoning Board of Appeals

Number of Names Certified-2

Number Entitled to be Nominated-3 Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Regional Board of Education

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-1

A Primary will be held September 9, 2025, if, for a particular office, the number of party-endorsed candidates plus the number of candidates filing petitions pursuant to Sections 9-382 to 9-450 of the Connecticut General Statutes exceeds the maximum number which the party is entitled to nominate for that office. Petitions must be filed not later than 4:00 p.m. on August 6, 2025. Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing of opposing candidates, including schedules, may be obtained from:

Jennifer Law, Democratic Registrar of Voters, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068

LEGAL NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF CERTIFICATION OF PARTY-ENDORSED CANDIDATES FOR MUNICIPAL OFFICE INCLUDING NOTICE OF “UNDER-

ENDORSEMENT” FOR SOME OFFICES

A certified list of Republican party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury, CT for election as Selectmen, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals (full term) is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT and copies thereof are available for public distribution.

The certified list as received includes fewer names of party-endorsed candidates than the party is entitled to nominate for the following offices:

Office

First Selectman

Number of Names Certified-0

Number Entitled to be Nominated-1

Selectmen

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Board of Finance

Number of Names Certified-0

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Board of Education

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2

Board of Assessment Appeals

(full term)

Number of Names Certified-1

Number Entitled to be Nominated-1

Planning & Zoning Commission

Number of Names Certified-0

Number Entitled to be Nominated-3

Planning & Zoning Commission Alternate

Number of Names Certified-0

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Zoning Board of Appeals

Number of Names Certified-0

Number Entitled to be Nominated-3 Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate

Number of Names Certified-0

Number Entitled to be Nominated-2 Regional Board of Education

Number of Names Certified-0

Number Entitled to be Nominated-1

A Primary will be held September 9, 2025, if, for a particular office, the number of party-endorsed candidates plus the number of candidates filing petitions pursuant to Sections 9-382 to 9-450 of the Connecticut General Statutes exceeds the maximum number which the party is entitled to nominate for that office. Petitions must be filed not later than 4:00 p.m. of August 6, 2025. Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing of opposing candidates, including schedules, may be obtained from:

Maureen Dell, Republican Registrars of Voters, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068

Kristine M Simmons

Town Clerk of Salisbury

07-31-25





Legal Notice of Receipt of Certification of Party-endorsed Candidates for Municipal Offices Including Notice of “Under endorsement” for some offices

A certified list of Democrat and Republican party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for the election as First Selectman, Selectmen, Town Clerk, Town Treasurer, Tax Collector, Board of Finance Full Term, Board of Finance Fill Vacancy 2 yrs., Board of Finance Alt. Fill Vacancy 4 yrs., Board of Education Full Term, Board of Education Fill Vacancy 2 yrs., Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission Alt., Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals Fill vacancy 2 yrs., Zoning Board of Appeals Alt., Zoning Board of Appeals Alt. Fill Vacancy 2 yrs., Regional Board of Education is on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT, and copies are available for public distribution.

The certified list of Democratic Candidates received includes fewer names of party-endorsed candidates than the party is entitled to nominate for the following offices:

OFFICESelectmen

Entitled-2

Certified-1 Board of Finance Full Term

Entitled-2

Certified-1 Board of Finance Fill Vacancy 2 yrs.

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Board of Finance Alt. Fill Vacancy 4 yrs.

Entitled-1

Certified-0 Zoning Board of Appeals

Entitled-2

Certified-1 Zoning Board of Appeals Alt. Fill Vacancy 2 yrs.

Entitled-1

Certified-0 The certified list of Republican Candidates as received includes fewer names of party-endorsed candidates than the party is entitled to nominate for the following offices:

OFFICE First Selectman

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Selectmen

Entitled-2

Certified-0 Town Clerk

Entitled-1

Certified-0 Board of Finance Full Term

Entitled-2

Certified-1

Board of Education Fill Vacancy 2 yrs.

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Board of Assessment Appeals

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Planning and Zoning Commission

Entitled-2

Certified-1 Planning and Zoning Commission Alt.

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Zoning Board of Appeals

Entitled-2

Certified-1 Zoning Board of Appeals Fill vacancy 2 yrs.

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Zoning Board of Appeals Alt.

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Zoning Board of Appeals Alt. Fill Vacancy 2 yrs.

Entitled-1

Certified-0

Regional Board of Education

Entitled-1

Certified-0

A Primary will be held September 09, 2025, if, for a particular office, the number of party endorsed candidates plus the number of candidates filing petitions pursuant to Sections 9-382 to 9-450 of the Connecticut General Statutes exceeds the maximum number, which the party is entitled to nominate for that office. Petitions must be filed not later than 4:00 p.m. on August 6, 2025. Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing of opposing candidates, including schedules, may be obtained from:

Democratic Registrar of Voters, Marel Rogers or Republican Registrar of Voters, Patricia Chamberlain, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT. 860-364-5514

Linda R. Amerighi-CCTC

Town Clerk

07-31-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0291 by Tim Sneller for a detached accessory apartment on a single-family residential lot at 136 Long Pond Road, Lakeville, Map 02, Lot 12 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, August 4, 2025 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the application may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

07-24-25

07-31-25





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0287 by ARADEV LLC for Hotel, Redevelopment of the Wake Robin Inn at 104&106 Sharon Road and 53 Wells Hill Road, Salisbury, Map 47, Lots 2 and 2-1 per Section 213.5 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 6:30 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

07-24-25

07-31-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOSEPH R. MEEHAN

Late of Salisbury

(25-00277)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 17, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Joseph M. Cortese

c/o Matthew J Lefevre

Law Offices of Matthew Lefevre, Esq PC, 38 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT

06105

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

07-31-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOSEPH R. PIZZONI

Late of Florida

(25-00276)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 15, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Gary Palumbo

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

07-31-25