Cruel Calculus: Reconciliation bill proves an intentional tool to deny healthcare access

The reconciliation bill signed into law on July 4th — paying for tax cuts by slashing healthcare access — represents a cruel and devastating blow to rural America. For the 17 towns where northwest Connecticut meets New York’s Greater Harlem Valley, these cuts aren’t abstract policy debates. They’re a direct threat to our neighbors’ survival.

In our 17-town region, the stakes are deeply personal. Based on statewide enrollment patterns, we estimate that roughly 32% of residents across our 52,000-person community — approximately 17,000 neighbors — depend on Medicaid coverage to stay healthy. This includes an estimated 8,000 children, representing about two-thirds of kids in our region. I’m talking about the cashiers at our local market, the home health aides caring for our elderly parents, the restaurant workers serving our families. What’s particularly striking is that 73% of the adults on Medicaid are working — they’re just caught in jobs that don’t offer decent health benefits.

When federal Medicaid funding — $6.6 billion annually in Connecticut and $62.4 billion in New York —gets cut, rural communities like ours face a perfect storm of healthcare collapse.

Rural healthcare operates on razor-thin margins. When Medicaid reimbursements drop, the domino effect is swift and merciless. Community health centers that serve regardless of ability to pay suddenly can’t meet payroll. Emergency departments become overwhelmed as uninsured residents seek primary care there, the most expensive setting possible.

For families scattered across our 17 towns, the nearest hospital might be 30 minutes away on a good day. When facilities close due to funding shortfalls, that distance becomes life-threatening. Transportation services currently provided by healthcare and social service organizations — often the only way elderly and disabled residents reach medical appointments — disappear overnight.

School-based health centers will likely be among the first casualties of healthcare cuts, and our communities will feel this loss acutely. Connecticut’s Region One School District and New York’s Webutuck Central School District have seen tremendous community support for bringing healthcare directly to students during school hours.

These programs aren’t luxuries, they’re necessities born from reality. When Foundation for Community Health began serving this region in 2003, we discovered that 60% of third graders had never received preventive dental care. Not because families didn’t care, but because the nearest dentists were hours away, requiring unpaid time off work that many couldn’t afford.

Over two decades, we’ve learned that preventive dental care correlates directly with overall health outcomes. Yet in February 2025, Community Health & Wellness indefinitely suspended dental services due to Connecticut’s inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates. While other providers across the state may have quietly cut services too, ours was the only publicly announced suspension, a troubling sign that rural communities bear the brunt of funding shortfalls first and most visibly.

Healthcare cuts don’t just affect those who lose coverage, they devastate entire communities. When working families can’t access preventive care, we see sick children in classrooms, spreading illness and hampering learning. Healthcare costs will increase for everyone as emergency departments become primary care providers.

While Connecticut recently raised Medicaid reimbursement rates, the increase falls short of covering actual cost of care. Healthcare providers face rising wages, workforce shortages, and increasing procedure costs, while reimbursements remain inadequate. The math simply doesn’t work.

For rural providers serving large geographic areas with limited patient volumes, these financial pressures become existential threats. When the nearest alternative provider is hours away, losing even one clinic can leave thousands without access to care.

While the Medicaid cuts won’t take effect immediately, the reconciliation bill demands our urgent response now. The next two years present a window of opportunity to make our voices heard —and protect access to care — before these devastating reductions become reality. We still have the infrastructure and services that these cuts will eliminate, but only if we act.

This means reaching out to our representatives with the specific stories of healthcare access challenges in our region — the real experiences of families who drive long distances for routine care, or who delay treatment until conditions become emergencies. We need to share how working families in our 17 towns depend on Medicaid coverage, and amplify the voices of those already harmed by inadequate healthcare funding, like the families who lost access to dental care when Community Health & Wellness suspended services.

This is not the time to be quiet. Rural communities have always been resilient, but we cannot survive the deliberate dismantling of our healthcare infrastructure. Every resident of our 17-town region has a stake in this fight.

The overall health of our community depends on each of us demanding accessible healthcare for all.

Nancy Heaton is the President and CEO of Foundation for Community Health, serving northwest Connecticut and New York’s Greater Harlem Valley. She has over 30 years of experience in public health and has led FCH for 21 years.