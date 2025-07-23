Cruel Calculus: Reconciliation bill proves an intentional tool to deny healthcare access
Guest commentary by Nancy Heaton
The reconciliation bill signed into law on July 4th — paying for tax cuts by slashing healthcare access — represents a cruel and devastating blow to rural America. For the 17 towns where northwest Connecticut meets New York’s Greater Harlem Valley, these cuts aren’t abstract policy debates. They’re a direct threat to our neighbors’ survival.
In our 17-town region, the stakes are deeply personal. Based on statewide enrollment patterns, we estimate that roughly 32% of residents across our 52,000-person community — approximately 17,000 neighbors — depend on Medicaid coverage to stay healthy. This includes an estimated 8,000 children, representing about two-thirds of kids in our region. I’m talking about the cashiers at our local market, the home health aides caring for our elderly parents, the restaurant workers serving our families. What’s particularly striking is that 73% of the adults on Medicaid are working — they’re just caught in jobs that don’t offer decent health benefits.
When federal Medicaid funding — $6.6 billion annually in Connecticut and $62.4 billion in New York —gets cut, rural communities like ours face a perfect storm of healthcare collapse.
Rural healthcare operates on razor-thin margins. When Medicaid reimbursements drop, the domino effect is swift and merciless. Community health centers that serve regardless of ability to pay suddenly can’t meet payroll. Emergency departments become overwhelmed as uninsured residents seek primary care there, the most expensive setting possible.
For families scattered across our 17 towns, the nearest hospital might be 30 minutes away on a good day. When facilities close due to funding shortfalls, that distance becomes life-threatening. Transportation services currently provided by healthcare and social service organizations — often the only way elderly and disabled residents reach medical appointments — disappear overnight.
School-based health centers will likely be among the first casualties of healthcare cuts, and our communities will feel this loss acutely. Connecticut’s Region One School District and New York’s Webutuck Central School District have seen tremendous community support for bringing healthcare directly to students during school hours.
These programs aren’t luxuries, they’re necessities born from reality. When Foundation for Community Health began serving this region in 2003, we discovered that 60% of third graders had never received preventive dental care. Not because families didn’t care, but because the nearest dentists were hours away, requiring unpaid time off work that many couldn’t afford.
Over two decades, we’ve learned that preventive dental care correlates directly with overall health outcomes. Yet in February 2025, Community Health & Wellness indefinitely suspended dental services due to Connecticut’s inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates. While other providers across the state may have quietly cut services too, ours was the only publicly announced suspension, a troubling sign that rural communities bear the brunt of funding shortfalls first and most visibly.
Healthcare cuts don’t just affect those who lose coverage, they devastate entire communities. When working families can’t access preventive care, we see sick children in classrooms, spreading illness and hampering learning. Healthcare costs will increase for everyone as emergency departments become primary care providers.
While Connecticut recently raised Medicaid reimbursement rates, the increase falls short of covering actual cost of care. Healthcare providers face rising wages, workforce shortages, and increasing procedure costs, while reimbursements remain inadequate. The math simply doesn’t work.
For rural providers serving large geographic areas with limited patient volumes, these financial pressures become existential threats. When the nearest alternative provider is hours away, losing even one clinic can leave thousands without access to care.
While the Medicaid cuts won’t take effect immediately, the reconciliation bill demands our urgent response now. The next two years present a window of opportunity to make our voices heard —and protect access to care — before these devastating reductions become reality. We still have the infrastructure and services that these cuts will eliminate, but only if we act.
This means reaching out to our representatives with the specific stories of healthcare access challenges in our region — the real experiences of families who drive long distances for routine care, or who delay treatment until conditions become emergencies. We need to share how working families in our 17 towns depend on Medicaid coverage, and amplify the voices of those already harmed by inadequate healthcare funding, like the families who lost access to dental care when Community Health & Wellness suspended services.
This is not the time to be quiet. Rural communities have always been resilient, but we cannot survive the deliberate dismantling of our healthcare infrastructure. Every resident of our 17-town region has a stake in this fight.
The overall health of our community depends on each of us demanding accessible healthcare for all.
Nancy Heaton is the President and CEO of Foundation for Community Health, serving northwest Connecticut and New York’s Greater Harlem Valley. She has over 30 years of experience in public health and has led FCH for 21 years.
NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.
The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.
What was previously known as Railroad Days was separated this year into two parts: Canaan Summer Nights in July; and Old Railroad Days Aug. 7 to 10.
Katelin Lopes and Tessa Dekker beneath the fireworks on Saturday, July 19.Photo by Simon Markow
In addition to the carnival last week, the Douglas Library hosted a Roaring 20s cocktail party (see story on Page A9) and the St. Martin of Tours Parish Church of St. Joseph hosted a barbecue chicken dinner on the lawn.
A mix of antique and modern fire engines from Canaan, Lakeville, Norfolk, Sharon, Winsted, Falls Village, Cornwall, Salisbury, and other regional departments paraded down Main Street in the Saturday evening sun. The town welcomed them with waves and applause. Shortly behind the rescue engines were local sports champions, tractors, racecars, trucks and “Ted’s Comedy Wagon” with an endless supply of jokes.
After the sun went down, the crowd only got bigger. At around 9:30 p.m. the fireworks show began and everyone that was lined up for a ride or cotton candy turned to watch. The lucky few at the top of the Ferris wheel got the best view. The fireworks were a token of gratitude for the support of local businesses, vendors, the fire department and to parents carrying prize stuffed animals larger than the children that won them.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.
The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.
Trio of grants for NCLC
The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy (NCLC) has received three significant grant awards to support the acquisition and permanent protection of three properties essential for public recreation and ecological resilience, totaling 5,425 acres. A $1.3 million grant through OSWA leads a trio of recent awards supporting land conservation in Connecticut. The other two grants, totaling $348,500, were awarded by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council’s Land Easement and Acquisition Program (LEAP).
According to NCLC, together, these grants underscore the strong and widespread commitment of public agencies, private organizations, and local communities to conserving natural and working agricultural lands.
Properties being protected include Surdan Mountain Preserve in Sharon, the Colebrook Reservoir Conservation Easement and the Strauss Morrisey Preserve Expansion in Sherman.
The properties provide critical habitat for rare, threatened and endangered species by safeguarding clean water sources, supporting natural wildlife corridors and offering new public access to nature.
With the $1.3M award from OSWA, the protection of the 108-acre Surdan Mountain parcel, which adjoins the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail corridor, will be accessible to all when the preserve opens to the public.
The property includes a dramatic scenic view stretching 20 miles to the summit of Bear Hill, the highest peak in Connecticut; to the peak of Mount Frissell in Massachusetts, and Mount Race in New York State.
The Colebrook Reservoir Conservation Easement was supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant award. The 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement on this parcel protects Connecticut’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir, which directly feeds the designated National Wild and Scenic Farmington River.
“We are incredibly grateful to all our partners for helping to make these acquisitions possible, especially during a time of funding uncertainty,” said NCLC Executive Director Catherine Rawson. “These acquisitions are a big win for our environment and communities.”
A pair of grants
in Cornwall
The Cornwall Conservation Trust earned two OSWA grants, one in the amount of $122,200 for its 41.78-acre Cobble Forest project, and a second, $195,000 grant for its 90-acre Furnace Brook Forest project.
The Cobble Forest property boasts a scenic ridgeline containing Heffers Brook, a high-quality cold-water stream that flows into Mill Brook, a tributary of the Housatonic River. The property rises 330 feet from Heffers Brook along its frontage, up to the rocky slopes of The Cobble. The purchase will create a 332-acre forest lock including Cornwall Conservation Trust’s Day Preserve, Walker Preserve and the Housatonic State Forest.
Furnace Brook is a forested ridgeline parcel on the slopes of Dean Hill, across the road from Wyantenock State Forest. It links to the conservation trust’s Furnace Brook Preserve, a 2018 OSWA grant. The Housatonic Heritage Area’s Hou-Bike trail and Housatonic Covered Bridge trail pass along the property frontage.
Shelley Harms, executive director of Cornwall Conservation Trust, noted that the state’s open space grant program makes it possible for local land trusts to purchase important conservation lands and for landowners to achieve their conservation goals.
“We are so lucky. We live in this beautiful area, and we have a state that invests in protecting our precious forests and streams and wildlife,” said Harms. “With the help of these two state grants, Cornwall Conservation Trust is buying two properties upstream from the Housatonic River within a loop formed by the Mohawk Trail and the Appalachian Trail, part of a gorgeous scenic area and connected to other preserved land.
“People can admire those forested ridges from many points in Cornwall,” she noted, “and when the hiking trails are created, people can immerse themselves in nature and hike up to overlooks where they can enjoy the whole panorama.”
Protecting Kent’s
agricultural history
The Kent Land Trust received a $422,500 OSWA grant for its 62.2-acre Halsted Lovig Property project on Camp Flat Road.
The property in southern Kent bordering New Milford is iconic to Kent’s agricultural past. For several decades it was a humus farm but has been vacant for the past quarter-century. The Kent Land Trust plans to create a recreational resource and protect its critical ecological functions.
The property is exceptional for recreation, nestled between two popular trail systems enabling trail connectivity along a roadway convenient to Kent’s Center on the main route of the Western New England Greenway ad Hou-Bike Walk Trails.
The property also contains diverse wetlands and spring-fed open pools, with data suggesting these habitats support at least seven avian species in great need of protection.
Grant targets Salisbury’s Miles Mountain
The Salisbury Association, Inc., received a $886,600 OSWA grant for its 163.59-acre Miles Mountain project. “Ours was one of the larger ones,” said John Landon, committee chair for the Salisbury Association Land Trust. “We felt pretty secure,” he said of the grant submission,” but it’s official now.”
The property on Weatogue Road is easterly of Tom’s Hill, a previous Salisbury Association OSWA-acquired property. It is subject to a 57-acre conservation easement held by Trustees of Reservations, so the DEEP OSWA conservation easement will encumber 163.59 acres, which surrounds the already preserved parcel on three sides.
An LLC comprising community members had formed to protect Miles Mountain from development until the land trust could raise enough funds to purchase the land from the LLC.
Landon said OSWA will fund up to 65% of the purchase price, and he is optimistic that a Federal Highlands Grant will cover most of the balance, “very similar to the Tom’s Hill scenario,” which was also protected from development by a conservation-minded group of community members which formed an LLC to protect that land.
“From large tracts of land to small pocket parks, this group of projects benefits a variety of communities across the state,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, who noted that since the state’s open space program began in 1998, more than $190 million in state funding has been awarded to municipalities, nonprofit land conservation groups and water companies to assist in the protection of more than 48,000 acres of publicly accessible land.