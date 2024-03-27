Deborah Eynon Reyelt

Deborah Eynon Reyelt

SALISBURY — Deborah Eynon Reyelt, 89, of Salisbury passed away March 19, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Born on July 25,1934, in Milton, Massachusetts, she was the eldest of Natalie and Bill Eynon’s four daughters. After graduating from Glen Ridge High School in New Jersey, she attended the Katharine Gibbs School, which prepared her for her first full-time job at McGraw Hill Publishing. In 1957 she met Peter Reyelt, and the two were married in Greenwich, Connecticut, the following year.

After stints in Richmond, Virginia, where Deb worked at Reynolds Aluminum while Peter finished medical school, in Denver, Colorado, for Peter’s internship, and Hartford, Connecticut, for his residency, the young couple moved to Sharon, with their three small children.

First landing on Upper Main Street, Deb happily made the Northwest Corner her home for the next 58 years, most of them spent at Deb and Peter’s beloved “Hooperfields,” an old farmhouse they renovated on West Woods Road. Deb dedicated herself to raising her young family which over the years included several dogs and cats, a goat, and even a flock of baby wood ducks. Once her children were settled in school, Deb began working at the Sharon Assessor’s office, a job she loved and held for many years. Affectionately known as “Big Deb” by her family on account of her desire to take charge, soon friends and colleagues adopted the nickname as well.

Having lived on the Cape for a portion of her childhood, Deb had a life-long love of the beach. In 1993, she and Peter bought a small cottage on Nantucket, a place she loved to spend time with family and friends. Other passions included her volunteer work, serving on the boards of the Housatonic Child Care Center and the Sharon Playhouse, her political activism, her bridge and needlepoint groups, her many outings with friends, and especially, her time with grandchildren who brought her the ultimate joy.

Deb is survived by her husband, Peter, her three children, Amy (Scott), Becky, and Bill (Olivia); five grandchildren, Nick (Katie), Abby and Will, Eleanor and Grace, and two great grandsons, George and Walter, as well as her two sisters, Susie and Connie. She was predeceased by her sister Betsy.

In gratitude for her dedicated caregivers, contributions may be made to Noble Horizons in Salisbury. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Kenny Funeral home has care of arrangements.

