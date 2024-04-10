Earth Day series comes to Scoville

The Grumbling Gryphons’ traveling Earth Day series stopped at Scoville Memorial Library April 6.

Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — The Grumbling Gryphons came to the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, April 6, to mark Earth Day with poetry and music.

“Hold Fast to Dreams: Bringing Poetry to Life” featured poems in honor of Earth Day, including works by Langston Hughes, Robert Frost and Edward Lear.

Joseph Daniel Sobol provided the music, playing a 12-string cittern.

The program originally included an outdoor component, but Gryphons chief Leslie Elias reluctantly said the unpleasant weather ruled that out. But there was plenty of energy inside to keep the mostly young audience entertained.

The Grumbling Gryphons will be holding more Earth Day-related performances in Cornwall on Saturday, April 27 and Noble Horizons on Sunday, April 28. Go to https://grumblinggryphons.org/ for more information.

