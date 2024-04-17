2024 Earth Day activities set for Norfolk

The Was-Eckstrom family from Wassaic won the 2023 Earth Day composter raffle at the Millerton-North East Earth Day celebration. Another composter will be awarded to the winner of this year's raffle at the Amenia Town Hall on April 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy Ne-Millerton Climate Smart Community
The Norfolk Earth Forum is a collaborative initiative designed to enlighten and inspire participants toward improved care of our planet. The Earth Forum is convened by Church of Christ, Congregational (UCC), Norfolk, and co-hosted with Aton Forest, Botelle School, Great Mountain Forest, the Norfolk Conservation Commission, the Norfolk Land Trust, and the Norfolk Library. Through the generosity of the hosts, all events are free and open to the public.

Events

April 20, 10 a.m. - “Books and Boots” Hike and Talk - Hike the Billings Trail while discussing Ben Goldfarb’s book, Crossings. Meet at the trailhead (0.4 miles east of the intersection of Grantville and Winchester roads).

April 20, 2 p.m. - “Connecting Community and Nature” Lecture - Rebecca Henson of the Rachel Carson Springsong Museum in MD describes Rachel Carson’s influence on the modern environmental movement. Meet in Battell Chapel on the Green, 12 Litchfield Rd.

April 21, 11 a.m. — Children’s Event: “Help the Pollinators” — Children of all ages may learn about pollinator pathways, start seedlings to bring home, and craft a garden steppingstone.

Meet in Battell Chapel, 12 Litchfield Rd.

April 21, 2 p.m. — “A Sense of Wonder” — Stage, film, and television actress Kaiulani Lee presents a one-person play (with a PG-13 rating and parental guidance advised) based on the life and writings of Rachel Carson. Donations will be received. Meet at Botelle School, 128 Greenwoods Road East.

