2024 Earth Day activities set for Norfolk

Young painter presents works
At just 13 years old, Donald Polk III has compiled a series of paintings for his first solo show at National Iron Bank in Cornwall Bridge.
Polk, a seventh grade Cornwall Consolidated School student, finds inspiration in nature, often depicting bright and captivating landscapes in his work. Some of his paintings were made at the Region One ArtGarage while others were done in his West Cornwall home.
Polk said he began selling art “two years ago at the farmer’s market” and was excited to present his work in the bank. Polk also sells lemonade and iced tea at the Cornwall Co-op Farmer’s Market and plans to add baked goods to the menu this season.
Several of Polk’s classmates attended the April 12 opening reception at National Iron Bank. His lemonade and iced tea was served, along with a sample of baked goods.
In no time, “sold” stickers began appearing beneath several paintings. When asked how it felt to see his art being sold, Polk simply responded “it’s fun.” By the end of the opening reception, nine pieces had sold.
Polk’s art ranges in price from $25 to $75 and will be on display at the bank through the end of April.
Photo by Riley Klein
Verses and visions
The David M. Hunt Library celebrated National Poetry Month Saturday, April 13 with a program of readings.
Participants read their own work or that of others.
Alexis Fedorjaczenko did a little of both, using the “cut-up” method of parsing other writers’ words, literally cutting the material up, and then reassembling it, with often surprising results.
On this occasion she used a little Emily Dickinson, an Audubon book about Massachusetts, and New York Times articles about fires in Holyoke, Mass.
She said she found a surprisingly large number of Times pieces about Holyoke conflagrations, going back to the mid-19th century and petering out in the 1970s.
David Capellero of Millerton, who has been published by CAPS (Calling All Poets), read his pithy original pieces.
Sarah Tames opened the proceedings with three of her own works, including the wry “Sympathy of Woe.”
Other participants included Barbara Deinhardt, Jerry Stanton, Fedora Maier, Robert Cronin, Betsy Sprague and Lonnie Carter.
HVRHS softball beats Terryville 34-9
TERRYVILLE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School won by mercy rule at Terryville High School Tuesday, April 16.
The Mountaineers continued their high-scoring season with a whopping 34 runs against the Kangaroos, bringing the season total to an even 100 runs in HVRHS’ first six games of 2024. Every starter touched home at least once against Terryville, and so did two bench players.
Madison "Maddog" DeWitt hit 5-for-5 with 5 RBIs.Riley Klein
HVRHS looked ready for a big game as the team got loose under clear blue skies, about 65 degrees at starting time. The breeze was cool, but the Mountaineers were all warmed up.
“These girls are throwing some nice passes,” remarked a Terryville supporter observing the Mountaineers’ pre-game drills.
HVRHS got to work immediately with their first eight batters reaching home. By the end of the first inning, the Mountaineers led the Kangaroos 9-1.
They tacked on six more in the second, before an action-packed third inning upped the score to 26-5.
The fourth inning was all Terryville. The Kangaroos put up four runs to HVRHS’s zero. Unrelenting, the Mountaineers added eight more in the fifth inning before ending the game on mercy rule (up by 15+ after the fifth inning).
Anne Moran struck out seven Kangaroos.Riley Klein
Anne Moran pitched a full five innings for HVRHS and struck out seven Kangaroos in the process.
Madison “Maddog” Dewitt drove in five runs on five hits for HVRHS, Diana Portillo logged three hits and four RBIs, and Grace Riva batted in three runs on three hits. Abbie White brought home three runs on a single at bat, but she was hit by a pitch on each of her other three times at the plate.
For Terryville, Molly Negro-Hawes hit a 3-RBI double.
HVRHS moved to 4-2 this season. The Mountaineers will be on the road again when they play Shepaug Valley Friday, April 19.
Abby Hogan and Diana Portillo were all smiles after the win.Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen tabled a discussion of road work on Undermountain Road during the regular monthly meeting Monday, April 8.
Highway crew chief Tim Downs said he would prefer to redo the entire road from Route 63 to Route 7, rather than the stretch between Route 63 and Barnes Road, but doing so would require shifting some unexpended funds around in the current budget.
After a discussion of road work priorities, the board tabled the matter in anticipation of additional information from Downs.
The selectmen acknowledged that $30,000 in capital funds that was originally in the school board’s budget proposal for 2024-25 has been shifted to the municipal budget proposal at the request of the town’s auditing firm, King and King.
The town received about $1,700 in opioid lawsuit settlement funds. First Selectman Dave Barger said as per a previous agreement the funds would be turned over to the Northwest Hills Council of Governments for regional use.
At the April 8 meeting of the Board of Finance, the selectmen were asked to find $130,000 in spending cuts from their proposed spending plan for 2024-25. The current proposal has an increase of $124,593.
Both boards are holding special meetings Tuesday, April 16.