Elisabeth Ann Miller

FALLS VILLAGE — Elisabeth Ann Miller, known by many as Libby, passed peacefully at home on March 22, 2024, after a long number of illnesses.

Libby was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Hartford, and spent her early years in Simsbury.

She attended Simsbury schools and the University of Connecticut. Following her studies, Libby had a successful career in the insurance industry, working with a number of major insurance companies in the Hartford area as an underwriter and actuary.

Later, she joined her family’s insurance business, serving as vice president in the New Hartford, Litchfield county areas.

Moving to the Salisbury area, Libby pursued a career as an advertising representative for 12 years at the Lakeville Journal before retiring.

Her interests included cooking, crafting, antique jewelry, books, and music. She loved nature and all types of animals.

Libby is survived by her husband, Ralph Carl Miller, a brother, R. William Cosseboom of Anthem, Arizona, sister Carrie Cosseboom (Harris) of Canton, and a number of nieces and nephews and her close friends Ina Palmer of Miami, Florida and Melissa Crampton of Falls Village.

There are no services planned, however, a memorial service is planned for later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the visiting nurse and hospice of Litchfield County or a charity of your choice.

Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Paul Robert Moeller

SHARON — Paul Robert “Bob” Moeller died on March 25, 2024, at home at the age of 84.

Bob was born in Alpena, Michigan, the son of the late Lutheran Bishop Paul and Iris (Troyer) Moeller.

John L. Frenkel

SALISBURY — John L. Frenkel of Cobble Road, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Nobel Horizons. He was the loving brother of Emily Soell who makes her home in Sharon.

John was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in New York City, the son of the late George and Beatrice Frenkel. He graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

Easter best
Patrick L. Sullivan

William Barrett, age 11, of Housatonic, Mass. filled his basket with plastic eggs stuffed with candy after the Easter service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock.

easter

Thomas A. Burns

MILLERTON — Thomas (Tom) A. Burns, Sr., 85, of Millerton, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2024, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family.

Tom was born on April 2, 1938, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Thomas H. and Catherine (Flood) Burns. Tom, a loyal husband, devoted father and caring grandfather and great-grandfather, is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy), of nearly 63 years. Together, they raised their beloved son, Thomas (Donna) Burns of Hudson, New York. Tom leaves behind two grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Hensel of Castleton, New York, and Jennifer Burns of Hudson, New York, and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Julia Hensel.

