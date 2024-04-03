Elisabeth Ann Miller

Latest News
Paul Robert Moeller
SHARON — Paul Robert “Bob” Moeller died on March 25, 2024, at home at the age of 84.
Bob was born in Alpena, Michigan, the son of the late Lutheran Bishop Paul and Iris (Troyer) Moeller.
Bob graduated in 1957 from Oakwood High School in Dayton, Ohio.
Bob’s family was interested in nature — his mother was a Girl Scout leader. She had a federal permit to collect bird nests that were no longer used by nesting birds. The family helped with this collection which was donated to an educational center. Bob was a Boy Scout and earned his Eagle Scout Badge. In June of 1961, Bob graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, with a degree in biology.
He met his wife Wanda at college, and they were married Aug. 15, 1961, in the Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada, Iowa.
Bob was hired by the National Audubon Society as a naturalist at Aullwood Audubon Center in Dayton, Ohio, where he led groups of children and adults to explore and study, to appreciate and protect the natural world.
Their son Douglas was born on Nov. 18, 1966, in Ohio.
In Oct. of 1971, Bob, Wanda, and Douglas moved to Sharon when he accepted the position of Director of Sharon Audubon Center, and they lived in the stone cottage on the property until Bob became an Audubon Regional Environmental Educator working with many Audubon groups in our region. During his time as Director of Sharon Audubon, Bob helped develop a Mammal Skull Key which was used to identify mammals found in our area. Bob was the leader in the Sharon area for many ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNTS each Dec. and he was leader for the BREEDING BIRD CENSUS each May for many, many years!
High school and college students were accepted in the Audubon Trainee Program each spring, summer, and fall. Many lives were (and still are) changed as the result of Bob’s mentoring program! Nearly everywhere Bob went, he would be asked questions about natural history, or animals, plants, trees, or weather related topics.
Bob visited all 50 U.S. states! During his years with Audubon, Bob was able to travel to many conferences in the U.S. as well as to be an Audubon Leader for a trip to Africa. Bob was sent to England in 1972 to learn how the British incorporated natural history into their school curriculum. Each trip provided educational experiences for Bob to learn about and appreciate the birds, animals, trees, plants, and people in several areas of our world!
Bob served on Sharon’s Inland/Wetland Commission, Sharon Land Trust, Sharon Ambulance Squad, the Aton Forest Board in Norfolk, and Housatonic Valley Association as a consultant. Bob was an active member of Sharon United Methodist Church.
In the fall of 1987 Bob was elected First Selectman for the Town of Sharon, a position he held for 18 years until his retirement in the fall of 2005. Bob attended most meetings of Sharon’s Boards and Commissions during the years he served in this position and was involved in the renovation of Sharon Center School, the renovation of Sharon Town Hall, as well as the building the Sharon Water Treatment Facility.
Bob’s hobbies were golfing, coaching or attending Doug’s sports, square foot gardening, travel, playing card games or board games with friends, fixing things at home, bird watching, and watching UCONN Men’s and Women’s basketball games.
In 2016 signs of Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia were diagnosed. The challenges Bob faced were met with acceptance and dignity.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joan Deyoe and her husband Richard. He is survived by his loving wife Wanda of 62 + years, their son, Douglas of Berkeley, California, his brother Ralph Philip (Marcia) of Denver, Colorado, and his sister Mary Benis (Michael) of Columbus, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to:
—SHARON AUDUBON CENTER, 325 Cornwall Bridge Road, Sharon, CT 06069.
—Sharon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Sharon, CT 06069.
—MICHAEL J. FOX PARKINSON’S RESEARCH FUND Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, NY, NY 10163-4777.
John L. Frenkel
SALISBURY — John L. Frenkel of Cobble Road, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Nobel Horizons. He was the loving brother of Emily Soell who makes her home in Sharon.
John was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in New York City, the son of the late George and Beatrice Frenkel. He graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
John was a self-taught artist, painting animals, landscapes, and people he knew and loved. He was a five-year student of art with Pieter Lefferts at North Light Arts Center in Amenia. As a resident of Nobel Horizons for upwards of 25 years, he knew everyone who worked and lived there and was beloved by all.
In addition to his sister, he is survived by a niece, Wendy C. Logan, and a great nephew, James Porricelli.
The Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon has care of the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at Nobel Horizons later in the spring. Contributions may be made to The Sharon Playhouse.
Easter best
Patrick L. Sullivan
William Barrett, age 11, of Housatonic, Mass. filled his basket with plastic eggs stuffed with candy after the Easter service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock.
Thomas A. Burns
MILLERTON — Thomas (Tom) A. Burns, Sr., 85, of Millerton, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2024, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family.
Tom was born on April 2, 1938, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Thomas H. and Catherine (Flood) Burns. Tom, a loyal husband, devoted father and caring grandfather and great-grandfather, is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy), of nearly 63 years. Together, they raised their beloved son, Thomas (Donna) Burns of Hudson, New York. Tom leaves behind two grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Hensel of Castleton, New York, and Jennifer Burns of Hudson, New York, and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Julia Hensel.
Tom graduated from Webutuck Central School in 1955 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 as an instructor and honor guard in Fort Gordon, Georgia, and Fort Dix, New Jersey, and as a Senior Rifleman of the Beverly National Cemetery Firing Squad. Tom was commended for his tact, loyalty, resourcefulness, and dependability, which won the respect and admiration of all with whom he served. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Tom was employed by Taconic Telephone for 35 years.
Tom was considered a native son of Millerton, through and through. He served on the Millerton Fire Department for over 25 years, was a member of the American Legion Post #178, the Millerton Lions Club, the Millerton Gun Club, and the North East Historical Society. Tom was an avid gardener, a talented craftsman, and an enthusiastic sports fan. Tom took pride in his Irish heritage, and he was known for his humility and grit. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in every seed they plant, every home repair they make, and every Giants win.
Private family visitation and a funeral service will take place this week at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Reverend Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial with Standard Military Honors will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. To send an online condolence to the family or plant a tree in Tom’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
