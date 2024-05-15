Fresh finds at artisan market

Chloe Crofut-Brittingham, left, and Dana Rohn at the Montage antique sale.

Patrick L. Sullivan
markets

Fresh finds at artisan market

Those in search of the rare, the beautiful and the funky had several options in Salisbury on Saturday, May 11.

The Salisbury Handmade group of artisans had 21 vendors set up on the lawn in front of the White Hart Inn.

One newcomer to the group, Cheryl Markin, a graphic designer from Long Island by day, offered her “Upcycled Earrings,” made from bits of Super-8 movie film, floppy disk components, and 45 RPM record adapters.

One set, made from Schaefer beer bottle caps, stood out. The caps had a cork ring inside them.

Markin said she figured they were probably the only extant bottle caps of their kind anywhere.

She said the earrings started as a hobby and a fun gift for friends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a business.

Another newcomer, Sara Collazo Romay, who hails from Spain and currently operates out of Kingston, N.Y., offered colorful handwoven pillows, towel and placemats.

Romay said she has been in the artisan business for about four years. This is her first market season.

She has also worked as a fashion designer and for the TJ Maxx discount clothing chain.

A veteran of these shows, Roger McKee, had his wooden keepsake boxes for sale, along with cutting boards shaped like fish and his own nature-themed artworks.

“No canoes this time?” he was asked.

He shook his head, adjusted his kilt and attended to a curious customer.

Meanwhile at the Salisbury Marketplace building on Academy Street (TK Need to doublecheck that name), the proprietors of Montage Antiques in Millerton were having a big sale of recently arrived pieces.

Chloe Crofut-Brittingham said the sale was the contents of a 40-foot container full of items purchased recently in Europe.

Her parents, Dana and Fritz Rohn, are the people behind Montage. Mother and daughter huddled briefly over the fate of a large table before returning to chat about the antiques.

Dana Rohn said the impetus behind the sale, which they do several times per year, was simple.

“When you get a container, it’s a lot of stuff. We’ve got 6000 soiree feet in Millerton but…”

And the customers get a break on the prices.

markets

Latest News

Another day, another struggle with notorious big smallies

Another day, another struggle with notorious big smallies

The author caught his first steelhead on May 1.

Gary Dodson

Gary Dodson and I went to the Salmon River in Pulaski, N.Y. April 30 to May 1, to see if we could catch the tail end of the steelhead run and maybe annoy some smallmouth bass.

I’ve only been once before, 20 years ago, and I forgot that the name of the town is pronounced “Pulask-eye,” NOT “Pulask-ee.” Yes, this would come as news to the Polish general whose name adorns the landscape in at least 17 places in the U.S.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Litchfield Art Festival comes to North Canaan

Litchfield Art Festival comes to North Canaan

The Litchfield Art Festival will take place at Lawrence Field in North Canaan Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival features painting, sculpture, mixed media, digital art, graphics, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, glass, leather, fiber/paper art, woodworks, metal, and jewelry by artists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

Keep ReadingShow less
art festival

Sharon Connect and Comcast are celebrating with pizza

Sharon Connect and Comcast are celebrating with pizza

SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.

The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Star spangled road trip

Star spangled road trip

Ryan Bernsten shared insights gained from a trip across the country.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Ryan Bernsten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” said Americans are not nearly as divided as media accounts have it. He spoke at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, May 7.

The affable and inquisitive Bernsten spent almost as much time asking the audience about Falls Village as he did in recounting his experiences in visiting all 50 states.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk