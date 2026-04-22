NORTH CANAAN — George H. Wheeler, a longtime educator and beloved member of the North Canaan community, passed away on April 18, 2026, age 80, from Parkinson’s Disease.

George was born the son of Ralph and Alberta Wheeler, and grew up on the family dairy farm in Temple, New Hampshire, where the Wheeler family had worked the land for generations. That early life — rooted in the rhythms of agriculture, animals, and hard work — would quietly shape everything that followed. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1964, where he played on the state champion soccer team. After high school, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of New Hampshire in 1968, where he also participated in ROTC. He later earned two Master’s degrees, in Education and in Animal Science, and in 1985 received a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Virginia Tech.

George began his teaching career in Weare, New Hampshire, before joining the Vocational Agriculture Department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) in Falls Village. From 1970 until his retirement, George left an indelible mark on the school, its students, and the wider community he served with such steadfast dedication. He modernized and expanded the agricultural curriculum, championed the development of the Life Skills program, and introduced the Young Farmers program. He would serve as Chair of both the Vocational Agriculture Department and later as Practical Arts Chairman. He was President of the Faculty Association, and, later, a member of the Connecticut State Advisory Board of Agriculture Education.

Among his most cherished roles at Housatonic was his decades-long service as faculty advisor to the local FFA chapter — a commitment he approached not merely as a duty but as a calling. He gave freely of his time outside the classroom, making farm visits and supporting FFA activities. For many years he oversaw the chapter’s beloved annual Christmas Tree stand, a tradition that brought students and community together each holiday season. He was also the proud advisor to the state champion Parliamentary Procedure team, and played a pivotal role in the launch of the school’s new vocational center.

Beyond the classroom, George was a pillar of North Canaan civic life. He served as President of the Exchange Club and as a member of the North Canaan Wetlands Commission. His personal passions were many: he was a skilled skier and longtime instructor at Butternut Basin in nearby Great Barrington, Massachusetts, an avid golfer, and a deeply loyal fan of the UConn Women’s Basketball team.

But by any measure, the great love of George’s life was Catherine Quinn Wheeler — his wife of 58 years and his high school sweetheart. Their life together, built on a foundation of shared history, mutual devotion, and a home filled with family, was his greatest source of pride and joy.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine, of North Canaan; his son Michael Wheeler and his wife Sheila, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and their daughters Julia and Elizabeth; his son Kevin Wheeler and his wife Amy, of Barnard, Vermont, and their son Liam and daughter Hannah; and his sister, Alice Wheeler, and her husband Bob Thompson, of Milford, New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Alberta Wheeler; his brother David Wheeler, in 1963; and his sister Sarah Wheeler, in 1978.

Calling hours will be held at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home on Saturday, May 2, at 4–6 p.m. A celebration of George’s life will be held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. and is open to the community.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s name to the Housatonic Valley Regional High School FFA Chapter, in care of Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, on 118 Main St. Canaan, CT.