Graceful stitching at the altar

Latest News
Adding some international vigor to Easter Weekend — or Semana Santa, “The Holy Week,” as it’s known in Spain — The Hotchkiss School held a performance by the Spanish string ensemble the Málaga Chamber Orchestra in the Esther Eastman Music Center on Saturday evening, March 30. Featuring six violins, two violas, two cellos, and a double bass, the chamber music orchestra, which has performed across Europe and the U.S., is led by violinist and Grammy-nominated music producer José Manuel Gil de Gálvez. He has shared the stage with renowned musicians like classical and flamenco guitarist Pepe Romero and South Korean classical cellist Hee-Young Lim and performed at locations like The Berlin Philharmonie, The Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, and The Seoul Arts Center.
With a flamboyant head of long ringlet curls and a mustache/goatee combination reminiscent of Colin Firth’s Elizabethan lord in “Shakespeare in Love,” Gil de Gálvez is a theatrical violinist to take in live, infusing his playing with a passionate performance that heats up lively numbers like the opening Spanish serenade, “Impresiones de España” by 19th-century composer Joaquín Malats. Gil de Gálvez was in full command during his captivating violin solo, “Adiós a la Alhambra” by composer Jesús de Monasterio, who served as honorary violinist of the Capilla Real de Madrid. “Adiós” is an example of de Monasterio’s Alhambrism style, the 19th-century nationalist romantic movement, which, like the contemporary Málaga Chamber Orchestra, was keenly interested in the restoration of music from the Spanish popular heritage.
A notable upcoming free concert is the spring finale before the Hotchkiss Summer Portals begin, held on Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by guest conductor Vahan Mardirossian. He currently serves as artistic director and principal conductor of the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, as well as the principal conductor of the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong. Mardirossian will be joined on piano by Hotchkiss’s own Head of the Arts Department and Director of the Music Program Fabio Witkowski, as well as his wife, Gisele Witkowski, a piano instructor at The Hotchkiss School. The concert, titled “Vive le France!,” will feature works by French composers Hector Berlioz, Francis Poulenc, and Camille Saint-Saëns.
‘I hope you like guitars,” was Stephen Bennett’s opening line on Saturday, March 30 as he launched a two-hour solo performance flanked by guitars on all sides.
Bennett’s self-effacing humor peppered his brilliant finger-picking at the Great Falls Brewery in North Canaan as he played many familiar pieces ranging from “Oh Shenandoah” to the Cowardly Lion’s tune from the Wizard of Oz, “If I Only Had the Nerve.”
Bennett, who lives in West Cornwall with his wife Nancy, is a guitar virtuoso and composer who has played across the world and currently is treating the Northwest Corner to free performances. He is scheduled to appear on Saturday, April 6 at the Twelve Moons Coffeehouse in Falls Village at 8 p.m.
His 1909 harp guitar has been handed down from his great grandfather, who played the instrument on radio in Portland, Oregon, in the 1930s. The harp neck has no frets and provides bass notes to accompany the standard six-string neck.
Playing “The House of the Rising Sun,” a ballad of unknown authorship, the harp guitar was a good match for Bennett’s slower pace as he dropped his voice to a moody, gravely expression that rapt the audience’s attention.
Saturday night at Great Falls Brewery was not only a finger-picking extravaganza, it was a riveting basketball-dribbling March Madness night. In a Sweet 16 win over Duke, UConn women advanced to the Elite Eight.
Bennett’s continuous playing of a standard six-string, to a 1930 National Steel guitar, and his 1909 harp guitar along with a baritone guitar captivated those who came to hear him, but eyes couldn’t avoid an occasional glance at the game on the big-screen TV.
Bennett has been playing most of his life, and it the late 1980s he traveled to Oregon to join his mother and reconnect with long lost Oregon relatives. A visit to his uncle’s basement turned up the harp guitar, and everyone agreed it should be his.
“This is yours,” his uncle said after Bennett gave it a tune on the living room couch and began doodling. The rest is history, as they say. Bennett went on to compose for the instrument and later founded the annual Harp Guitar Gathering.
One song he wrote —“November” — for the harp guitar was playing on the sound system in a New York City restaurant in 2009, prompting Nancy, who was dining there, to ask the waiter what was playing. Later, she realized she knew the composer — it was the same Stephen Bennett she had once kissed at summer camp in Bristol, Connecticut, in 1969, and as they say the rest is history.
At the brewery, Bennett’s play list was improvisational at times, and always impressive and strong enough to elicit foot tapping and even table slapping at times. During longer pieces he seemed to fuse with the instrument. His finger-picking was fancy, rapid, crisp, explosive at times, trance-like at others and always seeming to make the guitar itself give its all.
His closing song was a dreamy Irish folk song — “The Star of County Down” — played on the harp guitar and is a ballad about “the prettiest girl in the county.”
It was a night for double applause: Bennett’s virtuosity and the Huskies advance.
The Shanghai String Quartet will be performing at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y. Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held in honor of Eugenia Zukerman, who will be stepping down as Artistic Director of the Clarion Concert series. The quartet will be playing selections by Joseph Haydn, Edvard Grieg and Zhou Long.
The Shanghai Quartet, composed of Weigang Li and Angelo Xiang Yu on violin, Honggang Li on viola and Nicholas Tzavaras on cello, are a world renowned chamber ensemble that has only recently begun touring again. In its illustrious 40 year history, the quartet has performed in Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Freer Gallery, as well as in festivals and concert halls across Europe and Asia. The group regularly performs in China and is the ensemble in residence for the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and guest professors at the Shanghai Conservatory and Central Conservatory in Beijing. In 2020, the quartet took residence in the Tainjin Julliard School in China as faculty. The ensemble has been featured in over thirty recordings over the years, from Beethoven to Zhou Long’s “Poems from Tang”. The group is currently recording the complete Bartók quartets.
The concert is being dedicated to Clarion Concerts’ Artistic Director Eugenia Zukerman. Zukerman, a renowned flutist in her own right, will be retiring after about a decade in the role. Her career as a flutist has been praised by many, and she, like the Shanghai Quartet, has been featured on a plethora of high quality and renowned recordings over the years. Previously she was CBS Morning’s arts correspondent, leading to many connections in music and television that have lead to many inspiring guest performers for Clarion of the years. Zukerman was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and wrote a book entitled “Like Falling Through a Cloud.”
“I feel very privileged to have been able to have worked with such wonderful musicians,” Zukerman said in an interview. She also thanks the board of directors, and is grateful for many years of wonderful music and fulfilling concerts.
For tickets to see the Shanghai String Quartet this Saturday, visit www.clarionconcerts.org. For more on Eugenia Zukerman and her many works in music and writing, visit www.eugeniazukerman.com.