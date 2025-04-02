Hoggers take down Lions

Aidan Armilio plays midfield for Kent School lacrosse.

Lans Christensen
Hoggers take down Lions

KENT — The Northfield Mount Hermon School Hoggers defeated the Kent School Lions 22-6 in the first boys varsity lacrosse game of the season Saturday, March 29.

NMH, located in Mount Hermon, Massachusetts, traveled to Kent for the game. The Hoggers displayed offensive strength immediately by scoring twice in the first two minutes. Kent attackman Tripp Christman managed an early goal, but the Lions trailed 8-1 by the end of the first period.

NMH dominated possession and put pressure on the Kent defenders. The second period showed no change in dominance: Kent scored again but NMH increased its lead to 18-2 at halftime.

Kent goalie Trey Lalonde was injured in the second period. His replacement, Varen Aggarwal, subbed in for the remainder of the game.

Kent kept battling in the second half and cut into the lead with more goals by Tripp Christman and Hayden Santry, but NMH maintained an insurmountable advantage.

The final score of the game was 22-6 for NMH. Kent’s next three games are on the road before hosting Trinity-Pawling School on April 11.

