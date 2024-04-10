Housy baseball drops 3-2 to Northwestern

Freshman pitcher Wyatt Bayer threw three strikeouts when HVRHS played Northwestern April 9.

Riley Klein

Housy baseball drops 3-2 to Northwestern

WINSTED — A back-and-forth baseball game between Housatonic Valley Regional High School and Northwestern Regional High School ended 3-2 in favor of Northwestern on Tuesday, April 9.

The Highlanders played a disciplined defensive game and kept errors to a minimum. Wyatt Bayer pitched a strong six innings for HVRHS, but the Mountaineers fell behind late and were unable to come back in the seventh.

Northwestern's Ty Devita and Housatonic's Wes Allyn were opponents on April 9, but will be teammates come football season.Riley Klein

Despite the proximity of these two schools, this was far from a rivalry game. Players on both teams were more than familiar with the opposing roster after teaming up each fall for several seasons of Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football.

Fans could not have asked for a better spring day to take in the game April 9. Clear skies illuminated the field with temperatures around 72 degrees in Winsted. Singing birds gave way to chirping dugouts as the match got underway.

Chris Race played second for HVRHS.Riley Klein

Wyatt Bayer worked the mound from start to finish for HVRHS. He opened the first inning with a strikeout, but one Northwestern runner reached home before the inning was out. The Highlanders took a 1-0 lead which lasted through the third inning.

In the fourth, Hunter Conklin launched a deep double into center field. He brought home two runners in the process and put HVRHS up 2-1. Northwestern evened the score in the bottom of the fourth to tie it up at two.

The tie persisted through the fifth inning before Northwestern pulled ahead in the bottom of the sixth. Bayer got on base with a single in the seventh, but the Highlanders got out of the inning ahead to win the game 3-2.

Anthony Foley caught Nolan Risedorf in a pickle.Anthony Foley caught Nolan Risedorf in a pickle.Riley Klein

Bayer threw three strikeouts for HVRHS and went 1 for 2 from the plate. Conklin led the Mountaineers offensively with a 2 RBI double.

For Northwestern, Ben Crone batted 2 for 3 with a triple, Gavin Deloy hit 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, and Robbie Ayers hit 2 for 4 and touched home twice including the game winning run.

HVRHS moved to 0-2 for the season. The Mountaineers will host Terryville High School Friday, April 12, at 3:45 p.m.

The dugout tracked a high-flying foul ball.Riley Klein

Latest News

Walking among the ‘Herd’

Walking among the ‘Herd’

Michel Negroponte

Betti Franceschi

"Herd,” a film by Michel Negroponte, will be screening at The Norfolk Library on Saturday April 13 at 5:30 p.m. This mesmerizing documentary investigates the relationship between humans and other sentient beings by following a herd of shaggy Belted Galloway cattle through a little more than a year of their lives.

Negroponte and his wife have had a second home just outside of Livingston Manor, in the southwest corner of the Catskills, for many years. Like many during the pandemic, they moved up north for what they thought would be a few weeks, and now seldom return to their city dwelling. Adjacent to their property is a privately owned farm and when a herd of Belted Galloways arrived, Negroponte realized the subject of his new film.

Keep ReadingShow less
documentaries

Fresh perspectives in Norfolk Library film series

Fresh perspectives in Norfolk Library film series

Diego Ongaro

Photo submitted

Parisian filmmaker Diego Ongaro, who has been living in Norfolk for the past 20 years, has composed a collection of films for viewing based on his unique taste.

The series, titled “Visions of Europe,” began over the winter at the Norfolk Library with a focus on under-the-radar contemporary films with unique voices, highlighting the creative richness and vitality of the European film landscape.

Keep ReadingShow less
norfolk library

New ground to cover and plenty of groundcover

New ground to cover and plenty of groundcover

Young native pachysandra from Lindera Nursery shows a variety of color and delicate flowers.

Dee Salomon

It is still too early to sow seeds outside, except for peas, both the edible and floral kind. I have transplanted a few shrubs and a dogwood tree that was root pruned in the fall. I have also moved a few hellebores that seeded in the near woods back into their garden beds near the house; they seem not to mind the few frosty mornings we have recently had. In years past I would have been cleaning up the plant beds but I now know better and will wait at least six weeks more. I have instead found the most perfect time-consuming activity for early spring: teasing out Vinca minor, also known as periwinkle and myrtle, from the ground in places it was never meant to be.

Planting the stuff in the first place is my biggest ever garden regret. It was recommended to me as a groundcover that would hold together a hillside, bare after a removal of invasive plants save for a dozen or so trees. And here we are, twelve years later; there is vinca everywhere. It blankets the hillside and has crept over the top into the woods. It has made its way left and right. I am convinced that vinca is the plastic of the plant world. The stuff won’t die. (The name Vinca comes from the Latin ‘vincire’ which means ‘to bind or fetter.’) Last year I pulled a bunch and left it strewn on the roof of the root cellar for 6 months and the leaves were still green.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener