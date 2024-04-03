Joseph Angelo Rinaldi

Latest News
Elisabeth Ann Miller
FALLS VILLAGE — Elisabeth Ann Miller, known by many as Libby, passed peacefully at home on March 22, 2024, after a long number of illnesses.
Libby was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Hartford, and spent her early years in Simsbury.
She attended Simsbury schools and the University of Connecticut. Following her studies, Libby had a successful career in the insurance industry, working with a number of major insurance companies in the Hartford area as an underwriter and actuary.
Later, she joined her family’s insurance business, serving as vice president in the New Hartford, Litchfield county areas.
Moving to the Salisbury area, Libby pursued a career as an advertising representative for 12 years at the Lakeville Journal before retiring.
Her interests included cooking, crafting, antique jewelry, books, and music. She loved nature and all types of animals.
Libby is survived by her husband, Ralph Carl Miller, a brother, R. William Cosseboom of Anthem, Arizona, sister Carrie Cosseboom (Harris) of Canton, and a number of nieces and nephews and her close friends Ina Palmer of Miami, Florida and Melissa Crampton of Falls Village.
There are no services planned, however, a memorial service is planned for later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the visiting nurse and hospice of Litchfield County or a charity of your choice.
Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon has care of arrangements.
Paul Robert Moeller
SHARON — Paul Robert “Bob” Moeller died on March 25, 2024, at home at the age of 84.
Bob was born in Alpena, Michigan, the son of the late Lutheran Bishop Paul and Iris (Troyer) Moeller.
Bob graduated in 1957 from Oakwood High School in Dayton, Ohio.
Bob’s family was interested in nature — his mother was a Girl Scout leader. She had a federal permit to collect bird nests that were no longer used by nesting birds. The family helped with this collection which was donated to an educational center. Bob was a Boy Scout and earned his Eagle Scout Badge. In June of 1961, Bob graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, with a degree in biology.
He met his wife Wanda at college, and they were married Aug. 15, 1961, in the Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada, Iowa.
Bob was hired by the National Audubon Society as a naturalist at Aullwood Audubon Center in Dayton, Ohio, where he led groups of children and adults to explore and study, to appreciate and protect the natural world.
Their son Douglas was born on Nov. 18, 1966, in Ohio.
In Oct. of 1971, Bob, Wanda, and Douglas moved to Sharon when he accepted the position of Director of Sharon Audubon Center, and they lived in the stone cottage on the property until Bob became an Audubon Regional Environmental Educator working with many Audubon groups in our region. During his time as Director of Sharon Audubon, Bob helped develop a Mammal Skull Key which was used to identify mammals found in our area. Bob was the leader in the Sharon area for many ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNTS each Dec. and he was leader for the BREEDING BIRD CENSUS each May for many, many years!
High school and college students were accepted in the Audubon Trainee Program each spring, summer, and fall. Many lives were (and still are) changed as the result of Bob’s mentoring program! Nearly everywhere Bob went, he would be asked questions about natural history, or animals, plants, trees, or weather related topics.
Bob visited all 50 U.S. states! During his years with Audubon, Bob was able to travel to many conferences in the U.S. as well as to be an Audubon Leader for a trip to Africa. Bob was sent to England in 1972 to learn how the British incorporated natural history into their school curriculum. Each trip provided educational experiences for Bob to learn about and appreciate the birds, animals, trees, plants, and people in several areas of our world!
Bob served on Sharon’s Inland/Wetland Commission, Sharon Land Trust, Sharon Ambulance Squad, the Aton Forest Board in Norfolk, and Housatonic Valley Association as a consultant. Bob was an active member of Sharon United Methodist Church.
In the fall of 1987 Bob was elected First Selectman for the Town of Sharon, a position he held for 18 years until his retirement in the fall of 2005. Bob attended most meetings of Sharon’s Boards and Commissions during the years he served in this position and was involved in the renovation of Sharon Center School, the renovation of Sharon Town Hall, as well as the building the Sharon Water Treatment Facility.
Bob’s hobbies were golfing, coaching or attending Doug’s sports, square foot gardening, travel, playing card games or board games with friends, fixing things at home, bird watching, and watching UCONN Men’s and Women’s basketball games.
In 2016 signs of Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia were diagnosed. The challenges Bob faced were met with acceptance and dignity.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joan Deyoe and her husband Richard. He is survived by his loving wife Wanda of 62 + years, their son, Douglas of Berkeley, California, his brother Ralph Philip (Marcia) of Denver, Colorado, and his sister Mary Benis (Michael) of Columbus, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to:
—SHARON AUDUBON CENTER, 325 Cornwall Bridge Road, Sharon, CT 06069.
—Sharon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Sharon, CT 06069.
—MICHAEL J. FOX PARKINSON’S RESEARCH FUND Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, NY, NY 10163-4777.
John L. Frenkel
SALISBURY — John L. Frenkel of Cobble Road, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Nobel Horizons. He was the loving brother of Emily Soell who makes her home in Sharon.
John was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in New York City, the son of the late George and Beatrice Frenkel. He graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
John was a self-taught artist, painting animals, landscapes, and people he knew and loved. He was a five-year student of art with Pieter Lefferts at North Light Arts Center in Amenia. As a resident of Nobel Horizons for upwards of 25 years, he knew everyone who worked and lived there and was beloved by all.
In addition to his sister, he is survived by a niece, Wendy C. Logan, and a great nephew, James Porricelli.
The Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon has care of the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at Nobel Horizons later in the spring. Contributions may be made to The Sharon Playhouse.
Easter best
Patrick L. Sullivan
William Barrett, age 11, of Housatonic, Mass. filled his basket with plastic eggs stuffed with candy after the Easter service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock.
