Joseph Angelo Rinaldi

FALLS VILLAGE — Joseph “Joe” Angelo Rinaldi, age 82, passed on to his heavenly home on March 27, 2024, at Noble Horizons Care Facility after a recent illness.

Joe was born in Waterbury, on Dec. 12, 1941, to Ida (Ferri) and Angelo Rinaldi. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1959 and then served in the Navy, on the USS Independence.

In 1965, Joe married the love of his life, Judith Twing, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. He was the proud father of four children and four grandchildren.

Joe spent most of his career in full-time ministry as a pastor in Vermont. He retired to Falls Village, where he enjoyed house projects and caring for his lawn.

Joe leaves behind his loving wife, Judith (Twing); daughters Jean (Craig) West, Julie (Paul) Latina, Joanna (Jeremy) Pheasant and son James (Christine) Rinaldi; brother Michael Rinaldi and sister Anna Marie Rinaldi. He leaves behind his four grandchildren: Ryanne Rinaldi, Ryder Rinaldi, Isabelle Latina, and Anthony Latina. Joe is predeceased by his father, mother, and sister-in-law, Donna Marcil.

Thank you to Dr. Jerzy Chachaj and the staff who cared so well for Joe at the VA and the wonderful staff at Noble Horizons. Dad, we hope God lets you mow the grass of the heavenly pastures! Services will be held at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11 AM. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

Elisabeth Ann Miller

FALLS VILLAGE — Elisabeth Ann Miller, known by many as Libby, passed peacefully at home on March 22, 2024, after a long number of illnesses.

Libby was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Hartford, and spent her early years in Simsbury.

Paul Robert Moeller

SHARON — Paul Robert “Bob” Moeller died on March 25, 2024, at home at the age of 84.

Bob was born in Alpena, Michigan, the son of the late Lutheran Bishop Paul and Iris (Troyer) Moeller.

John L. Frenkel

SALISBURY — John L. Frenkel of Cobble Road, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Nobel Horizons. He was the loving brother of Emily Soell who makes her home in Sharon.

John was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in New York City, the son of the late George and Beatrice Frenkel. He graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

Easter best

Patrick L. Sullivan

William Barrett, age 11, of Housatonic, Mass. filled his basket with plastic eggs stuffed with candy after the Easter service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock.

