CORNWALL - Karen Blakey Fisher, born on May 26, 1956, in Torrington, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2024, at Hartford Hospital, Hartford Connecticut. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend who touched the lives of many with her infectious laughter and unwavering spirit.

Karen dedicated her life to her family and her passions. She and her husband, Gordon, spent countless hours nurturing their garden, sharing their love for flowers, and creating beautiful planters. An avid cook, she delighted in preparing meals for loved ones and cherished moments spent by the water, especially during family trips to Cape Cod. Karen was known for her adventurous spirit, often embarking on exciting outings with her daughter, Melissa, and granddaughter, Devyn. She had a remarkable ability to keep everyone entertained and was always the happiest person in the room.

Karen was a proud graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and dedicated her professional life to helping others. After working in home healthcare, she and her sister, Lori, opened an environmentally conscious product store in Torrington. Later, she ran a deli in Cornwall, managing it from start to finish with her characteristic flair.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Fisher; daughter, Melissa Root; granddaughter, Devyn Root; father, Gerald Blakey; mother, Patricia Benedict Blakey; brother, David Blakey; sister, Lori Blakey-Welles and her husband, David Welles; and cousin, Pamela Blakey-Hart. Karen’s legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Karen will be remembered by her family at a private burial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Cancer Society, honoring Karen’s compassionate spirit and her desire to help others. Her favorite quote, “What are they going to do, take away your birthday?” will always remind us to celebrate life, just as she did.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

