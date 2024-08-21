Kent cornhole tourney
Lans Christensen

A cornhole tournament was added to Friday’s popular Kent Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Everyone was welcome, and singles, doubles, and three age groups were all playing for prizes.


Lans Christensen

Latest News

Student project highlights NWCT’s overlooked history

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s Early College Experience U.S. History course, led by history teacher Peter Vermilyea, keeps rich local history alive.

Vermilyea, who is entering his 30th year at HVRHS, emphasized the importance of uncovering local history, specifically engaging students in doing so. In 2017, this goal of his was made easy.

history

After fire, efforts continue to rebuild Kemmerer farm

John Kemmerer with the new truck from L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn.

Dani Nicholson

STANFORDVILLE, N.Y. — Though the smoke has finally settled at the Kemmerer’s farm, fundraising efforts have not slowed. The community’s joint fundraising efforts have brought in almost $100,000 to support as the family rebuilds.

L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn., quickly recognized the importance of the farm having a flatbed truck in order for the business to stay afloat. L.A. Motors was able to provide the Kemmerers with a used truck. With the funds from the GoFundMe, John Kemmerer has also been able to purchase several vital pieces of used farming equipment.

community

Painting cigar boxes at David M. Hunt Library

Lilly Woodworth shows a cigar box guitar.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — If you just can’t figure out what to do with that collection of cigar boxes you inherited, come to the David M. Hunt Library on Saturday, Aug. 31, 4 to 6 p.m. to see how the humble cigar box can be used as an artistic medium.

“Cigar Box Tradition Redux” marks the second time artist and curator Lilly Woodworth has offered this unique show. (The first one was in 2016.)

exhibit

Shrinking Ashley Falls church will relocate to Great Barrington

For six decades Greenwoods Community Church has rested in rural Ashley Falls.

John Coston

ASHLEY FALLS, Mass. — After serving Ashley Falls for 60 years, Greenwoods Community Church is moving to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The church has been an integral part of the Ashley Falls community, organizing programs such as a children’s summer camp, celebration of addiction recovery, mission outreach, and a monthly food pantry.

churches