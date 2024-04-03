Kent falls 4-2 in season opener

Kent pitcher Andrew Volgende settled into his rhythm over the course of the game.

Kent falls 4-2 in season opener

KENT — Kent School varsity baseball opened the 2024 season at home Saturday, March 30, against Avon Old Farms School.

A sunny spring afternoon greeted both teams as the first pitch was thrown at 2:30 p.m.

It was clear from the start that both teams had very capable pitchers. Andrew Volgende of Kent, and Owen Callaghan of Avon, were striking out their opposing batters with steady control.

The third inning was the turning point for Avon: Van Liott got a walk and then stole second. Then with bases loaded Stefano Pietrantonio drove in two runs. Connor Naspo followed suit by driving in two more and at the end of the third Avon led Kent 4-0.

Kent pitcher Volgende regained control and held Avon to the games end.

In the 6th inning, Kent got on the board. Leo DiGiulian was walked and Fionn Keon reached first on an infield hit. Andrew Hess then stepped up and brought them both home on a double.

The game ended 4-2 in favor of Avon, a tight seven-inning game that was marked by excellent pitchers on both teams.

