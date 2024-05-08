Kent loses 14-4 to Westminster

Andrew Volgende slid safely into first base Wednesday, May 1.

KENT — Westminster school, from Simsbury, came to Kent and soundly defeated the Kent Lions Wednesday, May 1.

The game began quietly but at the end of the 3rd inning, the Westminster Martlets took a 2-0 lead, which grew to a 4-0 lead at the bottom of the fourth.

Kent’s batters came alive and the bottom of the fourth was the day’s bright spot for the Lions. The first two batters walked, then a sacrifice fly, a single by Andrew Volgende, and a double by Owen Maher and the game was tied at 4-4.

Unfortunately, that was Kent’s last happy inning. The Martlets scored steadily and often in the next 3 innings.

Wild pitches, errors, walks and missed swings became Kent’s undoing, and Westminster finished the game with a 14-4 victory.

Westminster’s record improved to 10-5 while Kent’s moved to 2-10 for the season.

