Kent’s ‘America 250’ committee prepares to change name

Kent Town Hall
Leila Hawken

KENT — The town board formerly known as the America 250 subcommittee is to change its name due to a federal wordmark on the phrase. The recently discovered legal snag will also require the rebranding or discontinuation of any merchandise or fundraising materials bearing the title, announced subcommittee chair Matt Frasher during the Board of Selectmen’s Jan. 20 meeting.

The group, which includes town officials, cultural institution leaders and members of the public, was formed in 2023 to plan Kent’s participation in the national celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary this summer. Frasher explained that although the federal government had apparently copyrighted the name in 2019 — both with and without a space in between “America” and “250” — that information did not reach many Connecticut commission chairs until an inter-committee meeting earlier that afternoon with other municipal chairs in the state chapter.

Frasher said that a slew of legal actions had sprung up across the country recently in response to America 250 merchandise being sold or distributed.

While programming and activities notices bearing the “America 250” title will be allowed via a sublicensing agreement that the BOS eventually voted to sign, any fundraising efforts or materials that use the phrase risk copyright infringement.

Frasher recommended the BOS change the name to “United States 250” or “250th,” while Selectman Lynn Harrington suggested “U.S.A. 250” instead, which Frasher said would work.

guest commentary

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Keep ReadingShow less

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

Keep ReadingShow less