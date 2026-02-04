Reenactor portrays Loyalist viewpoint at Scoville Memorial
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Ezra Carruthers, a Loyalist from North Carolina, explained why he chose to fight for the English against the American colonists during the Revolutionary War at the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday, Feb. 1.
Tom Key of Salisbury stood in for Carruthers.
The talk was part of the ongoing Salisbury READS series of events, presented in partnership with the Salisbury Association Historical Society in connection with the community reading of “Revolution Song” by Russell Shorto.
Speaking in 1830 from a coastal English village where he had a career as a schoolteacher, Carruthers said he grew up in North Carolina and still misses it.
His father fought with the British army in the French and Indian War, and subsequently sold his officer’s commission, a common practice at the time, and bought land in the North Carolina mountains.
Unlike the “lowlanders,” the senior Carruthers had a modest amount of land suitable for raising pigs and corn, not the more lucrative rice and indigo produced at lower altitudes. Carruthers had two, not hundreds, of slaves, and “we worked in the fields with them.”
Ezra attended William & Mary and studied classics, and also picked up double-entry bookkeeping.
He found work in Richmond, Virginia when Thomas Jefferson was governor. Ezra met Jefferson and formed an unfavorable opinion of the governor, one that persisted.
When the Revolution started and it was necessary to pick a side, Carruthers assessed the situation.
First, he did not approve of mob action, such as the tarring and feathering (if not worse) of Loyalists in cities like Philadelphia. “Mobs were doing what individuals would never do on their own.”
Second, the French influence on the revolutionaries. “I don’t think that needs any explanation.”
Third: Jefferson. Carruthers did not like or trust the man.
He also decided that the Loyalists valued peace, order and government, while the “rebels” (as he insisted on calling the colonists) were enamored of the somewhat amorphous “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
An American at the time was a Loyalist by default, Carruthers reasoned. Being a rebel required disavowing the King of England and the Church of England.
As a member of the Church of England, Carruthers knew or suspected that many of the rebels were either Deists, Freemasons or Presbyterians, none of which sat well.
And there was Jefferson, who wrote that all men were created equal, yet owned 400 slaves.
Politically, Carruthers considered the colonists pre-revolution to be the freest people in the world at the time.
He also noted that most of the laws that infuriated the rebels were in effect for short periods of time, and subsequently repealed or heavily amended after public outcry.
So he joined a Loyalist regiment headed by Patrick Ferguson, who had some success in recruiting men to fight for the Crown, but wasn’t much of a military tactician. Ferguson and his regiment were soundly defeated at the Battle of King’s Mountain, and Ferguson was killed.
Carruthers survived and found his way to Benedict Arnold’s force, where he participated in the burning of Richmond.
When the war was over, Loyalists were sent packing to wherever they’d be accepted — Africa, the Caribbean, India, Canada and the British Isles.
Carruthers wound up in England, where he kept up with his native land by subscribing to newspapers and periodicals.
He eventually came to wish the United States well but had some observations from afar.
He noticed the periodic unrest of Shay’s Rebellion and the Whiskey Rebellion. He followed the continual fighting between Alexander Hamilton and Jefferson, with George Washington stuck in the middle.
And he noted with disapproval “Jefferson’s love affair with France.”
From the vantage point of an exile in 1830, Carruthers said that republics formed after revolutions are rare, and republics that last rarer still.
He attributed that to the influence of Washington, two large oceans on either side of the country, and being “harder than hell” on the Native Americans.
Most importantly, the American Revolution produced the American Constitution, “which has held up very well.”
Unlike soldiers from other countries, fighting for their homeland or monarch, “if you’re an American, you’re fighting for the Constitution.”
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Robert Riva, Secretary
02-05-26
02-12-26
Notice of Agent Decision
Town of Salisbury
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Agent of the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 27, 2026:
Approved - Application IWWC-26-4 by New England Permitting, LLC for/to “Replace and reconfigure existing three-level fire escape porch and stairs for multifamily dwelling. Dimensions include: 6’ x 13’, 6’ x 12’; 6’ x 13’, 8’ x 10 ‘, 6’ x 10’; 6’ x 12’, 10’ x 8’, 6’ 12’; and 28’ x 6’.”. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 45 05 and is known as 32 MILLERTON ROAD, LAKEVILLE. The owner of the property is SALISBURY HOUSING COMMITTEE INC.
Any person may appeal such decision of such agent to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury within fifteen days after the publication date of this notice.
02-05-26
NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING
TOWN OF SALISBURY
FEBRUARY 11, 2026
7:30 P.M.
The Annual Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held both virtually and in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. for the following purposes:
1. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.
2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, which is available for inspection.
3. To adopt an ordinance pursuant to which the Town will become a member town of the Northwest Regional Recovery Authority.
4. To adopt an ordinance pursuant to section 240 of Connecticut Public Act 25-168 granting a limited real property tax exemption to residents of the Town who have served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force or Space Force of the United States and have been determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to have a service-connected total disability based on individual unemployability.
5. To do any other business proper to come before said meeting.
Copies of the ordinances described in items 3 and 4 above will be available for review in the Office of the Town Clerk at least seven calendar days in advance of the meeting.
The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town’s website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town Meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting.
Join the Webinar
When: Feb 11, 2026 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Annual Town Meeting
Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84482779679?pwd=nMp47kGr...
Webinar ID: 844 8277 9679
Passcode: 409930
Join via audio:
+1 646 558 8656 US
Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 16th day of January, 2026.
Curtis G. Rand,
First Selectman
Barrett Prinz,
Selectman
Katherine Kiefer, Selectman
01-29-26
02-05-26
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 26, 2026:
Approved - Application IWWC-25-77 by Andrew Pelletier to “Renovate existing accessory building, add foundation and decks.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 66 lot 28 and is known as 80 Rocky Lane, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Claudia Remley & Kevin Remley.
Approved - Application IWWC-25-79 by Dana Rohn to “Build a main house of approximately 3165 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 39 lot 16 and is known as 100 Interlaken Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Dana & Frederick Rohn.
Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.
Town of Salisbury
Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission
Sally Spillane, Secretary
02-05-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
RANDALL OSOLIN
Late of Sharon
AKA Randall G. Osolin
(26-00021)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 22, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Karen L. Osolin
c/o Michael Downes Lynch
Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069.
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-05-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHEA CASSIDY-TETI
Late of Salisbury
(26-00018)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 21, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciaries are:
Charles Teti and Aiden Cassidy
c/o Jeffrey Leonard Ment
The Ment Law Group, PC
225 Asylum Street
Hartford, CT 06103
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-05-26
TOWN OF SHARON
BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS
MARCH APPEALS
All owners of real property in the Town of Sharon are hereby warned that the Board of Assessment Appeals of the Town of Sharon will meet at the Sharon Town Hall, by appointment, in March for the purpose of hearing appeals related to the assessment of real property. All persons claiming to be aggrieved by the doings of the assessor of the Town of Sharon with regard to real property assessment on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 are hereby warned to file their appeal application to the Board of Assessment Appeals on or before Friday, February 20, 2026 at 12:00pm. Applications received after that date will be rejected. For an application, please visit www.sharonct.gov or contact Nikki Blass in the Land Use Office at (860) 364-0909, or the Assessor’s Office at (860) 364-0205.
Board of
Assessment Appeals
Chairman - Thomas F. Casey, Sr.
Sharon, Connecticut
02-05-26
As part of the Norfolk Economic Development Commission’s campaign to celebrate the Norfolk Post Office and the three women who run it — Postmaster Michelle Veronesi and mother-and-daughter postal clerks Kathy Bascetta and Jenna Brown — the EDC has invited USPS art director and stamp designer Antonio Alcalá for a visit.
Postage stamps designed by Antonio Alcalá.Provided
On Sunday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m., the Virginia-based designer will give a talk at the Norfolk Library titled “The Art of the Postage Stamp.” The free talk is open to the public, with a reception following. Reservations are required: norfolklibrary.org.
On Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m., there will be a Children’s Valentine Stamp Workshop with Alcalá and children’s librarian Eileen Fitzgibbons. The workshop is open to children ages 6–14 (limit 14; registration required at norfolklibrary.org). The invitation: “Come create a stamp you love!”
Provided
Ann Havemeyer, executive director of the Norfolk Library, said, “It’s always fun to see the new stamps issued by the USPS and learn more about the process of bringing a stamp to life. Antonio Alcalá will speak about the history of stampmaking, the design elements involved, and his own journey that brought him to this work.”
Alcalá is the founder and co-owner of Studio A, a design practice working with museums and arts institutions. He lectures at schools including the Corcoran College of Art + Design, the School of Visual Arts, Pratt Institute and the Maryland Institute College of Art. His work and contributions to the field of graphic design were recognized with his selection as an American Institute of Graphic Arts Fellow. He serves on Poster House museum’s CMYK Council and the Smithsonian National Postal Museum’s advisory council. His designs are represented in the AIGA Design Archives, the National Postal Museum and the Library of Congress Permanent Collection of Graphic Design. Alcalá earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University and an MFA in graphic design from the Yale School of Art. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and Studio A partner, Helen McNeill.
Provided
The Brookings Institution recently stated that “two and a half centuries after its founding, the Postal Service’s universal service mission continues to support local economic life, particularly in rural areas where stable, place-based infrastructure remains central to small-business activity.” Members of the Norfolk Economic Development Commission agree: “The Norfolk Post Office plays a unique and essential role in town life. Beyond its core function, it serves as a daily point of connection for residents and businesses and is a critical piece of local infrastructure that supports commerce, communication and community.”
Artist Sarah Davis Hughes had always loved music, but after winning an accordion from the New England Accordion Connection and Museum in Canaan, that love became a musical journey, ultimately leading to her book “The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths.”
Hughes explained that the idea for the book came after studying with Paul Ramunni of the Accordion Connection for a year. “He introduced a piece of music that I knew well by ear but had never seen written down.” Upon seeing the music, Hughes described a sense of blindness. “The chords looked like thorny blueberry bushes on the page,” she said.
Determined to figure it out, Hughes said, “I knew color systems, design and theory, so it was simply a matter of organization. If I could assign a color to each note and color that black-and-white score, I would instantly recognize the notes.”
She set out to create a system. “The colors that I assign to each note should make sense together like the notes make sense together,” she said.
She recalled the color wheel, which illustrates the harmonic structure of color, and the Circle of Fifths, which shows the harmonic structure of music. Both serve as foundational systems —one for color, the other for music. “What if I simply superimposed a classic color wheel onto the Circle of Fifths?”
She began by placing the primary colors — red, yellow and blue — then set the note C at the top. The next primary color, yellow, aligned with E, followed by blue at A-flat/G-sharp.
“I was very surprised to see that all of the hot colors — blood red, vermilion, orange, gold, hot yellow, chartreuse — fell on the white notes C, G, D, A and B,” Hughes said. “The cool colors — green, teal, blue, lavender and purple — are black notes.”
Once the colors were mapped onto a miniature keyboard, Hughes saw clear correlations. “For instance, there are two oranges: G, vermilion, and D, orange,” she said. “The notes are diatonic partners” and harmonize with one another. She found similar relationships between the two yellows — hot yellow and gold, corresponding to E and A — as well as chartreuse and green, B and F-sharp.
She also observed that the triangular relationships among primary, secondary and tertiary colors mirrored musical thirds, or counterbass notes. Mixing all three primary colors produces “mud,” she said, just as playing all the notes in the triangle creates dissonance. But pairing two colors, such as yellow and blue, produces green, while their corresponding notes — E and A-flat — form part of a major chord. “Add B, chartreuse, as the fifth — E, A-flat, B — and you get a beautiful chord,” she said.
In songs that move upward by thirds — from C to E to A-flat, as in “The Impossible Dream” — she said the effect is a vertiginous sense of ascent. Compositions built on the three primary colors, she added, are similarly bold and striking, citing Mondrian’s circus paintings as examples.
“Everything was about setting it up so that I could look at a color and immediately know what to play,” Hughes said. “I practiced chords and scales on the keyboard, fixing my eye on each color as I played it. It worked.”
“At that point, Paul and I started to plan how we could share it with people and wondered if it might help others enter music,” Hughes said.
The result is “The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths,” a guide for students, teachers and musicians of all levels to help them understand, play and compose music. The book includes worksheets to support learning.
“The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths” is available at Oblong Books and Music in Millerton. Hughes is artist in residence at the Accordion Connection and Museum, where her pastels, prints and original artwork from the book are on view upstairs.