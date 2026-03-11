Kristi Noem's Horse

Latest News
Alice Gustafson
Lakeville Journal
Mar 11, 2026
LAKEVILLE — Alice Gustafson (née Luchs), 106, of Lakeville, Connecticut, passed away on March 2, 2026. Born in Chicago on Dec. 15, 1919, Alice was raised between New York City, Florida and Lime Rock, where she graduated from Salisbury High School in 1937.
Alice’s career spanned roles at Conover-Mast Publications in New York City, The Lakeville Journal, the Interlaken Inn, and as a secretary to the past president of Smith College. In 1948, she married Herbert “Captain Gus” Gustafson at Trinity Church in Lime Rock.
A devoted community servant, Alice volunteered for twenty years at White Plains Hospital and for over thirty years at Sharon Hospital. She was a passionate supporter of the arts, notably through her involvement with Music Mountain and Crescendo Music Program. She was also an active member of the Salisbury Congregational Church, the Nichi Bei Fujinkai society, and served as a docent at Philipsburg Manor.
Alice is survived by her son, Gordon Gustafson, and his wife Christine, her daughter Elizabeth (DeeDee) Dohan, and her husband Andrew, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert.
Her celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury.
While flowers are a lovely tribute, those who wish to further honor Alice’s memory may consider a contribution to Music Mountain, Crescendo, or the Congregational Church of Salisbury.
Larry Power
Lakeville Journal
Mar 11, 2026
LAKEVILLE — Larry Power passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2026.
Larry was born at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City in 1939.
He had a successful public relations firm for over 35 years in NYC.
After retiring, he chaired the Sharon Land Trust board for many years. He always said one of the most important things he ever did was saving the Twin Oaks Field from development.
He is survived by his husband Lea Davies of 44 years.
Donations in his memory can be sent to East Mountain House in Lakeville in honor of Keavy Bedell or the Sharon Hospital Primary Care Project in honor of Doctor Jonathan Joseph.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Carol Hoffman Matzke
Lakeville Journal
Mar 11, 2026
KENT — Carol L. Hoffman Matzke passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 22, 2026.
She was a beloved mother and stepmother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, community member, and friend.Her presence will be deeply missed. She had a beautiful way of loving, accepting, and supporting all the many members of her vast family, and of welcoming others into her family circle. She was intelligent and well-informed about history and current events, and she took a genuine interest in knowing and understanding everyone she met, from friends and family right down to the stranger who stood next to her in line at the grocery store. Kind and generous, her family and friends knew that she would do anything in her power to help and support them.
Carol was the oldest of five children, born on June 21, 1939 in Springfield, Vermont to Janet (Beal) Lawrence and John Lawrence. She graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1957. She attended Colby College, graduating with a history degree in 1961. She was married and widowed twice, first to John Hardie Hoffman (1935-1984) and second to William A Matzke, Jr. (1924-2001).
In 1976 she and her husband, John, moved to Kent, to realize their dream of opening a small retail bookstore which they named The House of Books. Carol and John blended seamlessly into the community, and The House of Books quickly became part of the fabric of Kent where it has continued to welcome and serve the readers and writers of the area.
Carol was an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal church, where she served in various roles throughout the years. She was also an avid tennis player throughout her life and could often be found in the midst of a competitive match on the Kent School courts.
In 1993, Carol shifted her full-time residence to Seattle, Washington where her eldest daughter, Cathy resided with her family.It was in Seattle that she met and married her second husband, William A Matzke, Jr. Carol and Bill had a vibrant life in the Seattle area where she supported her children and step-children in raising their families, volunteered for The Fisk Genealogical Library, the USO at Sea-Tac Airport, and was an active member of two church communities: Evergreen Covenant Church in Mercer Island, Washington and St Mark’s Cathedral in Seattle, where she served as senior warden.
In 2017, after many years splitting her time between Seattle and Kent, Carol settled full-time in Kent. Carol was frequently spotted walking her dog along Kent’s roadways, sometimes in the pre-dawn darkness. She was a regular at the soccer games, plays, concerts, and other activities of her many New England grandchildren.
In 2024, Carol found a loving home with her daughter Barb’s family in Upton, Massachusetts, eventually transitioning to memory care at Keystone Place in Torrington, where she passed peacefully with loving family and caregivers by her side.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Cathy Miller, Barbara (and David) Lundbom and Tracy (and Rich) Horosky; stepson Scott Hoffman; stepdaughters Lori (and Dick) Ehrig, Andrea Matzke, Cynthia Matzke, and Lisa Matzke as well as 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Johanne LaGrange, Rod (and Fayne) Lawrence and Ann Wessel. She was pre-deceased by husband John Hardie Hoffman (1984), husband William A. Matzke, Jr. (2001), stepson John Morris “Jay” Hoffman (2023) and sister Gale Lawrence (2024).
Memorial services are planned in both Kent and Seattle later in the spring.Remembrances honoring Carol’s life can be made to the Kent Library Association (P.O. Box 127, Kent, CT 06757) or the Northwest USO (17801 International Blvd, PMB #313, Seattle, WA 98158).
In remembrance: Grace E. Golden
Lakeville Journal
Mar 11, 2026
Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks
Riley Klein
Mar 11, 2026
Provided
CORNWALL — Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department and the Board of Selectmen signed the contract for two new fire trucks Tuesday, March 3.
The custom rescue pumper and mini pumper will be manufactured by Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, located in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.
The cost is $1.2 million and the estimated delivery time is mid-2027. CVFD raised $600,000 in donations, which will be paired with money from the town’s truck fund.
Greenwood had the lowest price and fastest delivery time of the three manufacturers that submitted bids.
The new vehicles will replace outdated trucks that are both more than 25 years old.
From students to owners at New Milford’s award-winning dance studio
Natalia Zukerman
Mar 11, 2026
Provided
For Elizabeth Frabizzio and Zoe Czerenda, the studios at FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford, Connecticut hold a lifetime of memories. Both women grew up there, first as students, then as young teachers. Last September, they became the studio’s new owners.
The studio was founded in 2006 by Broadway veterans Elizabeth Parkinson and Scott Wise. Parkinson, a former principal with the Joffrey Ballet, and Wise, a Tony Award winner for “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” built the school on professional-level training paired with a strong sense of community. As they prepared to step back from running the school, they didn’t look far for successors. In September 2025, they handed the studio keys to two dancers who had come up through its ranks.
“It felt like the natural progression of my career,” Frabizzio said.
Frabizzio joined FineLine as one of its earliest students during her senior year of high school. Not long after graduating, the founders offered her a small class to teach.
“They gave me my first class as I was dabbling in the professional world and auditioning and performing,” she said.
Her career soon took her well beyond New Milford. She performed as an ensemble dancer in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, with the modern dance company Momix, and appeared in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan.”
Over time, teaching pulled her back toward the studio. About 10 years ago, after getting married, Frabizzio began gradually taking on administrative responsibilities and helping run the school behind the scenes.
Also a New Milford native, Czerenda began dancing at FineLine as a child and later joined the studio’s pre-professional repertory company, Artists in Motion. By age 15 she was assisting with classes.
A FineLine ballerina.Provided
Today, Czerenda and Frabizzio share the day-to-day work of running the studio. Their first school year as owners has come with a few surprises.
“It’s been kind of a wild ride,” Frabizzio said, laughing. She welcomed her second child last summer, just as the transition to ownership began.
“I’m so lucky that I have Zoe,” she said. “She’s an amazing partner. She kind of steered the ship and ran the show the first trimester of the year.”
While the leadership is new, the philosophy of the studio remains firmly rooted in what Parkinson and Wise built.
“I’m definitely preserving the technique and the passion that Elizabeth and Scott brought to FineLine,” Frabizzio said.
The founders’ Broadway backgrounds shaped the studio’s approach to training, emphasizing strong technical foundations for dancers of all levels.
“A solid technique is something that anybody would want, regardless of aspirations,” said Frabizzio. “If you want to be a professional or if you want to be a recreational dancer, it’s important to learn the right way.”
FineLine now serves more than 100 students ranging from age 3 through adults. Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, acrobatics and musical theatre, along with vocal performance and drama. The theatre program is led by Robin Frome, who also runs the Sherman Playhouse.
Students at FineLine Theatre Arts.Provided
The studio recently received another sign of its local support, earning first place in Litchfield Magazine’s 2026 Readers’ Choice awards.
“We were really excited to come in first place,” Frabizzio said. “It’s so great for the area.”
At the same time, the new owners are mindful of how demanding dance culture can sometimes become.
“What I pulled from the professional world was how toxic it could be,” Frabizzio said. “I just want these kids to feel loved. I want them to feel empowered and to know that they are enough at any ability.”
For the past 15 years, Frabizzio has primarily taught children between the ages of 3 and 10 — often their first introduction to dance.
“I don’t take that role lightly, especially now that I’m a mom,” she said. “I know what those first impressions are and what they mean.”
Her goal is simple: “I want them to walk away with love and joy,” she said. “I want them to be excited to come to class.”
Accessibility is also part of the studio’s mission. This school year, FineLine awarded $23,000 in scholarships to students through an application process supported in part by community performances at the studio.
Looking ahead, FineLine will present its annual spring performance at the end of May, followed by its summer programs in July and August.
For Frabizzio and Czerenda, the studio’s next chapter is less about reinvention than stewardship.
“We’re really trying to preserve what they gave us,” Frabizzio said. “And that’s the love and the joy of dance.”
“Being an educator has been the greatest blessing of my life,” said Czerenda. “To be a safe space, a light of positivity or an outlet for these kids is what makes this experience so special. They teach me how to be a better educator and I like to think I help them become better humans as well as dancers and performers.”
Find out more and sign up for a class at finelinetheatrearts.com
