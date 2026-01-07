AMENIA — Lana Audrey Anguin, 80, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. Lana dedicated nearly twenty-five years of her life to the Town of Amenia where she was the secretary and administrative assistant to the Amenia Town Supervisor from 1988 to 2012. She also worked closely with the Town of Amenia Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals overseeing project administration for many years. Lana also worked at the Wassaic Developmental Center in the late 60’s and early 70’s in the recreation department and she worked part time for the Red Hen Sign Co. in Amenia.

Born Nov. 16, 1945, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Edith (Brothers)Anguin. Lana was a graduate of Webutuck High School and attended Dutchess Community College. On Dec. 1, 1973, in Sharon, she married Heyward “Woody” Cary Cohen. Mr. Cohen died on Aug. 1, 2014.

For many years Lana was a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 19 in Amenia and taught arts and crafts during summer recess. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother and father for many years and was an avid animal lover. She adored cats and dogs and was a proud supporter of the Pet & Wildlife Fund. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling abroad, theater performances, cooking and baking and watching television, a good cup of coffee, going out to restaurants and watching movies at The Moviehouse in Millerton with her daughter. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Lana is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Anguin-Cohen and her companion George Kormendi of New York, New York and her sister, Donna Bavis of Rhinebeck, New York. Lana will be lovingly remembered by her niece, Jennifer Segelken and her husband Michael of Millerton, New York, her nieces Elaine Whalen and Audrey Bavis and her nephew, Peter Bavis and her great nephews, Christopher and Tyler Segelken, and great nieces, Kirsten Mitchell and Emily Whalen. In addition to her parents and husband, Lana was also predeceased by her sister, Elaide Gahn of East Corinth, Vermont.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A time of sharing memories and reflections of Lana’s life will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Burial will take place privately on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY, 12538. To send a condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Lana’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com