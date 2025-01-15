Legal Notices 1/16/25

LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified the third installment of the Grand List October 1, 2023 is due and payable January 1, 2025. Pursuant to Section 12-71b of the Connecticut State Statutes, the Supplemental Motor Vehicle tax is due on January 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by February 3, 2025. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before February 3, 2025, interest at the rate of 1 % (18% per year) will be added for each month from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until paid. Minimum interest

$2.00.

Mail to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, Salisbury, CT 06068 or at Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-4pm (Closed for lunch 12:30-1:30) or use the drop box located in the vestibule of the Town Hall, 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday. You may pay by E-Check or Credit Card at www.salisbw.yct.us. Click blue tab View/Pay Taxes. A fee is charged. Dated at Salisbury CT this 11th day of December 2024.

Jean F. Bell

CCMC Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

12-19-24

01-09-25

01-23-25





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2023 is due and payable January 1, 2025. The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2023 will become delinquent on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from January 1, 2025 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the

front door of the Town Hall for payments.Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC

Tax Collector

12-19-24

01-09-25

01-23-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 6, 2025:

Approved with Condition - Site Plan Application #2024-0272 by owner Peter Whitmore, for interior modifications to create an accessory apartment in accordance with section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 36 as Lot 20 and is located at 22 Robin Hill Lane, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

STEPHEN J. GETZ

Late of Norfolk

(24-00505)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 17, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Peter Coffeen

c/o Mary M Ackerly

Murtha Cullina, LLP

782 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 815

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN J. ROCHE

Late of Massachusetts

(06-0131SA)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 17, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Judith J. Stackpole

c/o Paul H Burnham

Gregory & Adams, PC

190 Old Ridgefield Road

Wilton, CT 06897

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARION H. BERGLUND

Late of North Canaan

(24-00485)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Thomas A. Berglund

c/o Jeffrey L Coploff

Trevenen & Coploff, LLC

18 Titus Road

Washington Depot, CT 06794

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROSABEL GENITO

Late of Salisbury

(24-00510)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Deborah Denito

c/o Louise F Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELLA CLARK

Late of West Cornwall

AKA Ella L. Clark

(24-00492)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Cristina Moore Mathews

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DOROTHY RIVKIN

Late of Taconic

(24-00506)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Nina Rivkin and Richard A. McGriff

c/o Emiy D Vail, Vail & Vail, LLC, 5 Academy Street, PO Box 568, Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

KENNETH P. TOWLE

Late of Norfolk

(24-00518)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Richard Towle

Kevin F Nelligan

c/oThe Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC, 194 Ashley Fls Rd., PO Box 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LEON H. VERETTO

Late of North Canaan

(24-00515)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Leon F. Veretto

c/o Ellen C Marino,

Ellen C Marino, 596 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DUNCAN H MAGINNIS

Late of Salisbury

(24-00527)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 2, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Ogden P. Starr

c/o Emily D. Vail

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy Street

PO Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANN BEIZER

Late of North Canaan

(24-00498)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lance Kurt Beizer

c/o Stephen K Gellman

Shipman & Goodwin LLP

One Constitution Plaza

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOAN H. WALLACE

Late of Lakeville

(24-00493)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Elizabeith Ainslie Wallace

and George E. Wallace

c/o Mary M Ackerly

Murtha Cullina, LLP

782 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 815

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25