Legal Notices 1/16/25

LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified the third installment of the Grand List October 1, 2023 is due and payable January 1, 2025. Pursuant to Section 12-71b of the Connecticut State Statutes, the Supplemental Motor Vehicle tax is due on January 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by February 3, 2025. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before February 3, 2025, interest at the rate of 1 % (18% per year) will be added for each month from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until paid. Minimum interest

$2.00.

Mail to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, Salisbury, CT 06068 or at Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-4pm (Closed for lunch 12:30-1:30) or use the drop box located in the vestibule of the Town Hall, 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday. You may pay by E-Check or Credit Card at www.salisbw.yct.us. Click blue tab View/Pay Taxes. A fee is charged. Dated at Salisbury CT this 11th day of December 2024.

Jean F. Bell

CCMC Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

12-19-24

01-09-25

01-23-25


LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2023 is due and payable January 1, 2025. The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2023 will become delinquent on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from January 1, 2025 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the

front door of the Town Hall for payments.Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC

Tax Collector

12-19-24

01-09-25

01-23-25


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 6, 2025:

Approved with Condition - Site Plan Application #2024-0272 by owner Peter Whitmore, for interior modifications to create an accessory apartment in accordance with section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 36 as Lot 20 and is located at 22 Robin Hill Lane, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

STEPHEN J. GETZ

Late of Norfolk

(24-00505)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 17, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Peter Coffeen

c/o Mary M Ackerly

Murtha Cullina, LLP

782 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 815

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN J. ROCHE

Late of Massachusetts

(06-0131SA)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 17, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Judith J. Stackpole

c/o Paul H Burnham

Gregory & Adams, PC

190 Old Ridgefield Road

Wilton, CT 06897

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARION H. BERGLUND

Late of North Canaan

(24-00485)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Thomas A. Berglund

c/o Jeffrey L Coploff

Trevenen & Coploff, LLC

18 Titus Road

Washington Depot, CT 06794

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ROSABEL GENITO

Late of Salisbury

(24-00510)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Deborah Denito

c/o Louise F Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELLA CLARK

Late of West Cornwall

AKA Ella L. Clark

(24-00492)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Cristina Moore Mathews

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DOROTHY RIVKIN

Late of Taconic

(24-00506)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Nina Rivkin and Richard A. McGriff

c/o Emiy D Vail, Vail & Vail, LLC, 5 Academy Street, PO Box 568, Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

KENNETH P. TOWLE

Late of Norfolk

(24-00518)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Richard Towle

Kevin F Nelligan

c/oThe Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC, 194 Ashley Fls Rd., PO Box 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LEON H. VERETTO

Late of North Canaan

(24-00515)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Leon F. Veretto

c/o Ellen C Marino,

Ellen C Marino, 596 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DUNCAN H MAGINNIS

Late of Salisbury

(24-00527)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 2, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Ogden P. Starr

c/o Emily D. Vail

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy Street

PO Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANN BEIZER

Late of North Canaan

(24-00498)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lance Kurt Beizer

c/o Stephen K Gellman

Shipman & Goodwin LLP

One Constitution Plaza

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOAN H. WALLACE

Late of Lakeville

(24-00493)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 31, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Elizabeith Ainslie Wallace

and George E. Wallace

c/o Mary M Ackerly

Murtha Cullina, LLP

782 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 815

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-16-25

Latest News

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

MILLERTON — Donald Francis “Frank” McNally Jr., passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025, after a short illness. Frank was a resident of Millerton since 1996. He was born on Jan. 27, 1955, in Cold Spring, New York, at Butterfield Hospital and was raised in Garrison, New York, where he enjoyed exploring and camping in the wilderness of the Hudson Valley, participating in the Boy Scouts as a bugler, and competing as captain of his high school wrestling team.

He was a graduate of James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls class of ‘74 and SUNY Cobleskill class of ‘76 where he majored in animal husbandry, specializing in equine science. He then proudly volunteered for the United States Peace Corps where he accepted an assignment to his host country of the Philippines, where he met his wife. Frank would then pursue his lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding on several horse farms in Dutchess County. Later he would work for New York state where he would then retire, spending his time caring for animals, reading, fishing and taking photographs. Frank enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends, while also occasionally winning a game of RISK. Frank was an avid reader, often reading several books a week while in the constant company of his cat.

obituaries

Florence Eugenia Cooper

Florence Eugenia Cooper

NORFOLK — Florence Eugenia Cooper died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 92 at Geer Lodge in Canaan, Connecticut where she had been a resident for 2 ½ years. She also spent a couple of days a week at the home of her daughter, the artist Hilary Cooper and her husband Chris Crowley, in Lakeville.

Florence (neé Muhas) was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Greek immigrants. She went to local public schools and then to college at Barnard where she was mentored by Professor of Religion Ursula Niebuhr, wife of the philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, who urged her to go to her alma mater St Hugh’s College, Oxford University where she earned a D. Phil degree. Later, she received an M.A. in foreign policy with a specialty in China, at the London School of Economics.

obituaries

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

WEST CORNWALL — Frederick Ralph Scoville II, 72, of 243 Town St., died Jan. 7, 2025, at the Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was the husband of 45 years to Lynn (Pollard) Scoville. Fred was born in Torrington, son of the late Ralph and Thalia (Hicock) Scoville.

Fred spent his whole life in West Cornwall. He attended Cornwall Consolidated and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The only time he left was to attend the University of Connecticut for animal science. After school he came home to work with his father on the family farm taking over full-time in 1996 milking dairy cattle and selling hay. His life passion was the farm. He could always be found tinkering on equipment or surveying the neighborhood on his golf cart. The only thing that rivaled the farm was his love of his family. His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren meant the world to Fred.

obituaries

Violet Leila Woods

Violet Leila Woods

MILLERTON — Violet Leila Woods, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. Following birth, Violet resided in Millerton, New York, where she lived until moving to Jacksonville, Florida following her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woods; her parents, Henry George Rice and Eurie Marion Rice; her ten siblings; Audrey, Glendon, Joseph, George, Robert, Gordon, Beulah, Marion, Edith, and Betty. Violet, more commonly known as “Vi” lived a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life spent with family and friends.

Day to day, Violet spent time playing sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader, finding joy in exchanging books with friends. She also found great joy playing bingo, pinnacle, poker, and had a lifelong passion for knitting and crocheting, which she learned from her mother. Many friends or relatives have received sweaters, blankets, and afghans hand-made by Vi. Her handmade gifts truly touched the lives of many.

obituaries