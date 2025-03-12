Legal Notices 3/13/25

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on March 3, 2025:

Approved with the condition that the applicant improve the driveway permeability, and the conditions recommended by the Town Consulting Engineer - Site Plan Application #2024-0270 by Engineer Pat Hackett, for demolition and reconstruction of a single-family residence in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 69 as Lot 32 and is located at 95 Preston Lane, Salisbury. The owner of the property is NOTSERO LLC.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0277 by owner Lemon Properties, LLC, for a new single-family dwelling in the Housatonic River Overlay District in accordance with section 402 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 8 as Lot 28-13 and is located at 160 Dugway Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

03-13-25


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 24, 2025:

Approved with conditions recommended by the Town consulting engineer - Application 2024- IW-046 by Engineer Pat Hacket for the demolition and reconstruction of a single-family residence in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 69 as lot 32 and is known as 95 Preston Lane, Salisbury. The owner of the property is NOTSERO LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

03-13-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ALLAN THOMAS BAKER

Late of New York

(25-00036)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Janet L. Baker

c/o Theresa Benedict D’Alton

Law Offices of Theresa B. D’Alton LLC, 25 No. Main St

P O B 297, Kent, CT 06757

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

03-13-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

KAREN J. BEATTIE

Late of West Cornwall

AKA Karen Jacqueline Beattie AKA

KAREN BEATTIE

(25-00056)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 25, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Nicholas A. Johnson

c/o Mary M. Ackerly

Harris Beach Murtha Cullina, PLLC, 782 Bantam Road, P.O. Box 815, Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

03-13-25

