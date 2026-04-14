Legal Notices - April 16, 2026

Legal Notice

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Notice of Public Hearing In-person Meeting

Monday April 27, 2026, 7:30pm

A public hearing called by the Board of Finance will be held in-person at 7:30pm on Monday April 27, 2026 at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068 with

the following agenda:

1. To receive public comment on the proposed Board of Education budget as presented.

2. To receive public comment on the proposed Board of Selectmen, town government budget as presented.

Note: Copies of the proposed budgets are available at Salisbury Town Clerks office.

Board of Finance meeting immediately following the Public Hearing

1. Final Budget Review; Discussion and possible vote to present the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen, Town Government Budget to the Annual Town Budget meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026 at 7:30pm

Kristine M. Simmons

Town Clerk of Salisbury

04-16-26

04-23-26

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF SHARON/BOARD OF FINANCE

All Registered Voters and Property Owners in the Town of Sharon are hereby Warned and Notified that a public hearing will be held Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7:00PM at the Sharon Town Hall, School, 63 Main Street, for the purpose of reviewing the Board of Selectmen’s and the Board of Education’s proposed budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026 and ending June 30, 2027. Copies of the proposed budgets are available at the Town Hall and on the Town Website.

Dated at Sharon, Connecticut this 16th day of April 2026.

Thomas Bartram, Chairman

Sharon Board of Finance

04-16-26

Notice of Court Hearing

To All Interested Parties:

By order of the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Litchfield, notice is hereby given that Lime Rock Park II, LLC and the Lime Rock Citizens Council, LLC have filed a Motion to be Substituted as Parties and a Motion to Modify Stipulation and Injunction in the action originally titled Ann Adams et al. v. B. Franklin Vaill et al, Docket No. LLI-CV-58-0015459-S, which injunction was last modified in March 1988.

The Motion to Modify seeks to modify the terms of a permanent injunction entered into concerning the Lime Rock Park automobile race track in Salisbury, Connecticut. A copy of each motion, the 1988 modification and the proposed 2026 modification can be found on the Connecticut Judicial Branch website at Case Detail - LLI-CV58-0015459-S. The Motions are also on file at the Clerk’s office for the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Litchfield at Torrington, 50 Field Street under Docket No. LLI-CV-58-0015459-S.

A hearing on the Motion to Substitute Parties and the Motion to Modify the Stipulation will be held at the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Litchfield at Torrington, 50 Field Street, Torrington, Connecticut, on May 12, 2026 at 2:00pm. Any person who wishes to be heard regarding either Motion may attend and speak.

04-09-26

04-16-26

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 6, 2026:

Approved with the conditions that erosion controls are maintained for the duration of construction and an as-built survey be provided after construction - Special Permit Application #2026-0309 by David Mabbott, for a detached apartment on single-family residential lot and a new structure that cannot be placed in a buildable area in accordance with Sections 208, 302.5 and 302.6 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 25 as Lot 12 and is located at 1 Elman Drive, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Susie Reiss and David Mabbott.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2026-0311 by owner Anne Fredericks, for demolition and reconstruction of single-family residence using the existing footprint in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 07 and is located at 29 Morgan Lane, Salisbury.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2026-0314 by owner Salisbury School, Inc., to construct a tunnel under route 44 in accordance with section 807.6 of the regulations. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 15 as Lot 41 and Map 16 as Lot 05 and are located at 250 Canaan Road and 251 Canaan Road, Salisbury.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2026-0313 by owner Lime Rock Park II, LLC, to replace existing gazebo with 18’ x 24’ “Welcome Center” barn in accordance with section 207.1 of the regulations. The property shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 04 as Lot 16 and is located at 497 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville.

Authorized the Zoning Enforcement Officer to approve - temporary zoning permit application #ZP-26-26 by owner Lime Rock Park II, LLC, for kitchen set-up for 2026 season to replace existing kitchen damaged by fire in November 2025 in accordance with section 906 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 04 as Lot 16 and is located at 497 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville. The authorization was conditioned on approval by Torrington Area Health District and the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

04-16-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

TILDEN W. SOUTHACK

Late of Sharon

(26-00083)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 2, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kevin F Nelligan

The Law Offices of Kevin F.

Nelligan, LLC, 194 Ashley Fls Rd, PO Box 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-16-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN J. BLANEY

Late of Norfolk

(26-00090)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 31, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Janice Jones

c/o Ellen C Marino

Ellen C Marino

596 Main Street

Winsted, CT 06098

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-16-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY E. GUGGENHEIM

AKA SHIRLEY ELIZABETH GUGGENHEIM

Late of North Canaan

(26-00080)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 17, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Susan Plotz

c/o Jessica Galligan Goldsmith

Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever, LLP, One North Broadway, 12th Floor, White Plains, NY 10601

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-16-26