Legal Notices - April 30, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0312 by owner Claudia Pacicco Remley for detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 80 Rocky Lane, Salisbury, Map 66, Lot 28 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

04-23-26

04-30-26





NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN BUDGET MEETING TOWN OF SALISBURY

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026 - HYBRID MEETING 7:30P.M.

The electors and others entitled to vote in Town meetings of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, are hereby warned that the Annual Budget meeting of said Town will be held in person and via Zoom on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut for the following purposes:

1. To act upon the budget and any supplements thereto for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026, which budget has been prepared and recommended by the Board of Finance; said budget is available for inspection at the Town Clerk’s office immediately.

2. To act upon the following items, which are customarily considered at the Annual Budget meeting for approval:

a. To authorize the Board of Selectmen to borrow any sums of money they deem necessary to meet the Town’s indebtedness and current or authorized expenditures, and to execute and deliver the Town’s obligations therefore;

b. To see if the First Selectman will deliver on behalf of the Town all documents that may be necessary for carrying out any of the items in the budget.

c. To see if the Town will authorize the Board of Selectmen to accept and expend any funds allocated to the Town of Salisbury by the Connecticut Department of Transportation for repairs and maintenance of roads and bridges during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026 and extending to June 30, 2027, as recommended by the Board of Finance; and

d. To authorize the Board of Finance to transfer funds from surplus to cover shortages in various line items in the 2025-2026 budget.

3. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, February 17, 2027, as the date for the Annual Town Meeting.

4. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, May 12, 2027 as the date for the Annual Budget Meeting

5. To consider and act upon the adoption of an ordinance providing that sealed bidding will not be required for contracts or purchases having a value less than $35,000. A copy of the proposed ordinance will be available for inspection in the Office of the Town Clerk prior to the meeting.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 24th day of April, 2026. Curtis G. Rand, First Selectman

Barrett Prinz, Selectman Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

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04-30-26

05-07-26





NOTICE OF ORDINANCE

TOWN OF SHARON

The Town of Sharon at Town Meeting held on April 16 th, 2026, voted to adopt the Ordinance pertaining to join the Northwest Resource Recovery Authority.

The full text of this ordinance is on file with the Sharon Town Clerk, where a copy can be obtained.

This document is prepared for the benefit of the public, solely for the purposes of information, summarization and explanation. This document does not represent the intent of the legislative body of the Town of Sharon for any purpose. (CGS - 157).

This change to take effect fifteen days from publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the Town of Sharon. 04-22-26

Submitted by:

Bianca DelTufo

Sharon Town Clerk

04-30-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF IVAN POLLAK

Late of Cornwall

(26-00132)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 7, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Susan Linder

c/o Tatiana Michelle Fonsec Dasil VA, Cohen and Wolf, P.C., 1115 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-30-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOSEPH H. ELLIS

Late of Cornwall

(26-00050)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 7, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Matthew J. Allain

c/o Leo Wealth, LLC

379 Thomall Street

Floor 9, Suite 9

Edison, NJ 08837

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-30-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

AUSTIN HOWARD BARNEY

Late of Sharon

(26-00031)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 9, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Darlene Melody Harzdog

c/o Edward G Mcananey

Mcananey & Mcananey

219 Suffield Villge

Suffield, CT 06078

Margaret Ann Gdovin

c/o Edward G Mcananey

Mcananey & Mcananey

219 Suffield Villge

Suffield, CT 06078

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-30-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

GRACE M. MILLER

Late of North Canaan

(26-00175)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Richard E. Miller

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-30-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

RALPH H. STANTON, JR

Late of North Canaan

(26-00120)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Patricia G. Stanton

c/o Emily D Vail

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy Street

PO Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-30-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CHARLES J. LEMMEN

Late of North Canaan

AKA Charles Jerome Lemmen

(26-00092)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 14, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Nicola Whitley

c/o Stephen K Gellman

Shipman & Goodwin LLP,

One Constitution Plaza

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-30-26





WARNING

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING - TOWN OF SHARON

MAY 8, 2026

The legal voters of the Town of Sharon and those entitled to vote in meetings of said Town are hereby warned and notified that the Annual Town Meeting concerning the budget and other items of said Town, will be held at the Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 6:00 PM for the following purposes:

1. To see what action the Town will take for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027, regarding the following, as approved by the Board of Finance:

a. To adopt the annual budget of the Town of Sharon. Copies are available at Town Hall and on the Website

2. To see what action the Town will take for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027 regarding the following as approved by the Board of Finance:

a. To authorize the acceptance and expenditure of TOWN AID ROAD funds for the maintenance, construction and reconstruction of our Town roads and bridges.

b. To authorize expenditures of up to $31,120.00 from the Sharon Cemetery Fund.

c. To authorize the acceptance and expenditure of any state, federal or other funds or grants for educational purposes.

d. To authorize the expenditure of up to $1,000.00 in interest from the Virginia Brown Fund for Nature’s Classroom.

e. To authorize the acceptance and expenditure of any funds or grants for general municipal purposes.

f. To authorize the expenditures of up to $5,000.00 from the 67 Main Street Account for general maintenance of that building.

g. To authorize the expenditures of up to $349,455.00 from the Equipment Replacement Account for a John Deere Backhoe ($157,776); Ford F-600 ($118,299); Ford-150 ($49,120); Utility Trailer ($10,820); Landscape Trailer ($5,095); and Snow Plow ($8,345).

3. To see what action the Town will take to adopt the proposed Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan, as approved by the Board of Finance. Copies are available at the Town Hall and on the Website.

Dated at Sharon, Connecticut this 28th of April 2026.

SELECTMEN OF THE TOWN OF SHARON

Casey T. Flanagan

Lynn S. Kearcher

John G. Brett

04-30-26