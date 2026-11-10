Legal Notices - November 10, 2026

Legal Notice
Town of Cornwall Notice of Annual Town Meeting Electors and citizens qualified to vote at Town Meetings of the Town of Cornwall are hereby notified and warned that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on November 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Cornwall Consolidated School for the following purposes: 1. To receive reports of the officers, boards and commissions having reports to make. 2. To adopt the Five-Year Capital Plan for the Town of Cornwall as recommended by the Board of Finance and the Board of Selectmen. 3. Upon the recommendation of the Cornwall Assessor, the Board of Selectman, and the Board of Finance, to adopt an ordinance pursuant to section 240 of Connecticut Public Act 25-168 granting a limited real estate property tax exemption to residents of the Town who have served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force or Space Force of the United States and have been determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to have a service connected total disability based on individual unemployability. (Copy of proposed ordinance on file at the Town Clerk's Office).
11-12-26