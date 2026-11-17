In the late 1920s, the family moved west, settling in Toronto, Ontario, where the family of now eleven shared a home. Tragically, in the late 1930s, they lost their Dad to cancer. Myra and her older sister Pat left school as young teenagers to help support the family.

Myra worked throughout the Depression and World War II outside their home and was always there to help her Mum raise her eight siblings. As a young woman, she honed her skills in cooking, cleaning, and sewing.

In her early 20s, she bought and operated her own hairdresser’s shop. In the next few years, she met her future husband, an Englishman, Johnny Dell, through a mutual friend over a cup of tea.

They married in Toronto in 1949 and later emigrated in 1955 to Sharon, Connecticut, with three children in tow. City girl Myra adapted well to country life on a pheasant farm on White Hollow Road, where Myra and John raised their seven children.

Throughout her life, Mumsie dedicated her time and energy to her family. She always sacrificed her own needs for everyone else’s, whether it was saving S&H Green Stamps for presents, packing seven school lunches with sandwiches and homemade jelly roll, sewing Halloween costumes, filling Christmas stockings with tangerine toes, comic books, and candy canes, knitting, baking, canning, or gardening. She was ahead of her time as the ultimate recycler, reusing plastic bags and ironing wrapping paper.

After 50 years on the farm, Myra and John moved to Salisbury. Myra loved living in town and walking to the library and shops. She was an avid reader of mysteries. She loved Dick Francis, reading and rereading all 42 of his novels. She was kind, smart, and had an Irish wit. She was famous for her one-liners, such as, “Don’t dwell on it,” “Do what you want,” or “It’s not about you.”

In her 104 years, her family was everything to her, including her very large, extended Irish Canadian family.

In her last weeks, Mumsie would say, “I’ve had a lot of good innings,” or, when her daughters would tuck her in for the night, she’d say, “Am I comfortable?”—always with a smile on her beautiful face.

Myra was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2011; sons Scott in 1995, Richard in 2021, and Stephen in 2025; as well as her “adopted sons,” Richard Walsh in 2008, Olivier Benjamin in 2024, and Stephen Brandt in 2026; and grandsons Dana Dunham in 2008 and Philip Dunham in 2021.

She is survived by daughters Catherine Dunham (Phil) of East Canaan, Patricia Walsh and Maureen Dell, both of Lakeville, son Sterling Dell of Salisbury, and grandson Jeremy Dunham of South Carolina.

She also leaves her two remaining siblings, brother Neil McCarthy of Toronto, Canada, and Loretta McCarthy of Ottawa, Canada, as well as several dozen nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States.

The Dell family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Mum’s physician of many years, Dr. David Kurish, and to the teams at Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association Home Assistance, SVNA Hospice, and Brian Kenny of Kenny Funeral Home. We would also like to thank the many family friends who came to visit Mumsie.

Contributions may be made in Myra’s memory to: Scoville Memorial Library, P.O. Box 455, Salisbury, CT 06068, or Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association, 30A Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury.

A memorial celebration will be held in June of 2027.

The family plans on taking Mumsie home to Blackville, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.