NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LEE STRATTMAN
Late of Canaan (26-00406)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 14, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. Jordan Bergs, Clerk The fiduciary is: Barbara Strattman c/o KEVIN F NELLIGAN, THE LAW OFFICES OF, KEVIN F. NELLIGAN, LLC, 194 ASHLEY FLS RD POB 776, CANAAN, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs Clerk
11-19-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF COLAINE DUNTZ,
Late of East Canaan,
AKA Colaine A. Duntz (26-00407)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 7, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Fawn Duntz c/o MICHAEL PETER CITRIN, DRURY, PATZ & CITRIN, LLP, 7 CHURCH STREET, PO BOX 101, CANAAN, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs Clerk
11-19-26