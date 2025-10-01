Legal Notices - October 2, 2025

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0298 by owner Albert Ginouves for a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 22 Meadow Street, Lakeville, Map 54, Lot 43-2 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

09-25-25

10-02-25





Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2025-0299 by Lowell Goss for a request for variance to maximum building coverage in the LA Zone on the basis of reduction in nonconforming impervious surface at 26 Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville, Map 46, Lot 04, relating to Section 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owners of the property are Lowell Goss and Kristen Culp. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals-meeting.... Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

10-02-25

10-09-25





Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2025-0300 by owner Anne Fredericks for a request for variance to maximum impervious surface coverage in the Lake Protection Overlay District on the basis of reduction in nonconforming impervious surface at 29 Morgan Lane, Salisbury, Map 64, Lot 07, relating to Section 404.5 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals-meeting... Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

10-02-25

10-09-25





NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SHARON, CT

October 9, 2025

SHARON TOWN HALL

The legal voters of the Town of Sharon and those entitled to vote in meetings of said Town are hereby warned and notified that a Special Town Meeting will be held at the Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut, on October 9, 2025 at 5:30PM for the following purposes:

1. To see what action the Town will take to appropriate $50,000 out of the Undesignated Fund to cover clean-up/remediation costs at the old Transfer Station Site, as approved by the Board of Finance.

Dated at Sharon, CT this 23rd day of September 2025.

Casey T. Flanagan

Lynn S. Kearcher

John G. Brett

Selectmen

10-02-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ANGELA D. CARABINE

Late of Sharon

(25-00314)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 16, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Caitlin Carabine McLean

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-02-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ARTHUR CHARLES VOSBURGH

Late of Norfolk

(25-00317)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Charles Patrick Vosburgh

c/o Maria Lucy Hampton

Law Office of Maria L. Hampton, 220 Albany Tkpe, Bldg 1, P.O. Box 1101, Canton, CT 06019

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-02-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SUSANNE ANNE LAMBERT

Late of Salisbury

(25-00364)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 11, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Samantha Lambert

c/o Louise F Brown, Vail & Vail, LLC, 5 Academy Street, P.O. Box 568, Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-02-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SCOTT D. THORNTON

AKA

Scott Drew Thornton

Late of Sharon

(25-00330)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Rebecca E. Thornton

c/o Arthur Charles Weinshank

Cramer & Anderson, LLP, 51 Main Street, New Milford, CT 06776

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-02-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LOLA MARTHA BRAMMER

Late of Salisbury

AKA

Lola M. Bramer, AKA

Lola Brammer

(24-00106)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 11, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Stephanie A. Durbal

c/o Linda M. Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin. LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101,

Cannan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-02-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DWAYNE E. MOODY

Late of Falls Village

(25-00290)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 21, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Steven Moody

c/o Kevin F Nelligan

The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC, 194 Ashley Fls Rd., PO Box 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-02-25