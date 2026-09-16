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Legal Notices - September 15, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations. Proposed changes include modifications to Articles 1,2,3,7, and the Appendix (Glossary of Defined Terms). Edits will include a new Section 104 governing a temporary moratorium on hotels in residential zones. Other changes pertain to statutory requirements and minor edits for clarity and to account for best practices. The hearing will be held on Monday September 21, 2026 at or after 7:00PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk's Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00PM) Monday through Friday. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26

09-17-26


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0330 by owner Sharon Electric Company LLC for storage warehouse at 19 Railroad Street, Salisbury, Map 56, Lot 56-1 per Section 205.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26

09-17-26


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0331 by owner Olaf Olsen for an apartment in an existing barn at 52 East Main Street, Salisbury, Map 57, Lot 09 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26 0

9-17-26


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0329 by owner Salisbury School Incorporated for renovation of existing dwellings and establishment of accessory apartment use at 508 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury, Map 69, Lot 18 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM, dependent upon other agenda items. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

09-10-26

09-17-26


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 8, 2026: Approved - Variance Request Application #ZBA-26-1 to rebuild an existing structure with an expanded footprint in the required 40ft front yard setback. The application sought relief of sections 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 48 as Lot 15 and is known as 145 Farnum Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is 145 Farnum Road LLC. Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8. Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

09-17-26

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