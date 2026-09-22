Legal Notices - September 22, 2026

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2025 is due and payable on October 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 2, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 2, 2026 interest at the rate of 1 1/2% (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall available 9am-4pm, Monday - Friday or the 24-hour drop box on the back side of the building off Factory Street. Tax Office is open Mon and Wed, 9am-4pm and Friday 9am - 3pm closed for lunch 12:30pm -1:30pm. The Town is urging taxpayers to use the option to pay by credit card or e-check. Please go to the Town website salisburyct.us, View/PayTaxes Tab. Dated at Salisbury, CT this 2nd day of September, 2026. JoAnne D. Dodge, CCMC Tax Collector

09-24-26

10-08-26

10-22-26





ORDINANCE REGARDING A LIMITED TAX EXEMPTION

FOR CERTAIN MEMBERS OF LAKEVILLE HOSE COMPANY NO. 1

AND SALISBURY VOLUNTEER AMBULANCE SERVICE

This Ordinance has been adopted pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes section 12-81w

(A) Purpose. In recognition of the benefits provided to the Town by the dedicated service of Lakeville Hose Company No. 1 ("LHC") and ("SVAS") personnel, the Town hereby adopts this exemption program pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes section 12-81w.

(B) Eligibility. To be eligible for the exemption program, an individual must have served as an active volunteer of either LHC or SVAS for at least 12 consecutive months as of December 31 of the calendar year immediately prior to the date of participation in the applicable exemption program. The criteria for "active volunteer" hereunder shall be established by the leadership of LHC and SVAS and provided to the Town's Assessor and Tax Collector.

(C) Certification. Between December 15 and December 31 of each year, the Chiefs of LHC and SVAS shall submit to the First Selectman a list of eligible volunteers (the "Eligible Volunteers") and their addresses. The list shall be signed, dated as certified as "True and Accurate" by each Chief before it is submitted. The First Selectman shall report receipt of the list to the Board of Selectmen and transmit it to the Town's Assessor and Tax Collector. Neither the Assessor nor the Tax Collector may add or delete an individual. The tax exemption shall apply to real or personal property owned by Eligible Volunteers on the Grand List as of October 1 immediately preceding the date of submission of the annual list. For example, if the Chiefs of LHC and SVAS submit the list on December 30, 2026, the exemption shall apply to the Grand List of October 1, 2026. For the purposes of this Ordinance, real or personal property shall be considered owned by an Eligible Volunteer if the record owner of the real or personal property is (1) a corporation or limited liability of which the Eligible Volunteer is the sole owner or (2) a trust of which the Eligible Volunteer is the sole trustee. The burden shall be on the Eligible Volunteer to inform the Assessor of any ownership by a corporation, limited liability company, or trust as described in the preceding sentence.

(D) Application of Exemption. If an Eligible Volunteer owns both real and personal property, the exemption provided by this Ordinance shall be applied first to real property, then to personal property. If an Eligible Volunteer owns multiple parcels of real property or multiple items of personal property, the exemption provided by this Ordinance shall be applied as the Assessor may determine. For the purposes of this Ordinance, real or personal property shall be considered owned by an Eligible Volunteer if the record owner of the real or personal property is (1) a corporation or limited liability of which the Eligible Volunteer is the sole owner or (2) a trust of which the Eligible Volunteer is the sole trustee. If an Eligible Volunteer owns property jointly, rather than individually, the full amount of the exemption may be applied as if the Eligible Volunteer owned the property individually. If property is owned by more than one Eligible Volunteer, each Eligible Volunteer is entitled to the full amount of the exemption provided by this Ordinance.

(E) Exemption Not Transferable. The sale or transfer of any real or personal property to which exemption has been applied shall disqualify the property from exemption for the remainder of the then-fiscal year. In the event of the death of an Eligible Volunteer, the exemption afforded hereunder shall terminate at the end of the fiscal year in which the Eligible Volunteer dies.

(F) Amount of Exemption. In accordance with Connecticut General Statutes section 12-81w, the portion of the assessed value of real or personal property of an Eligible Volunteer entitled to tax exemption under this Ordinance (the "Exempt Portion") shall be an amount equal to (1) one million dollars divided by (2) the Town's mill rate in effect at the time of the assessment. For example, if the mill rate at the time of an assessment is 11.0, the Exempt Portion of an Eligible Volunteer's real or personal property shall be $90,909.09 (one million dollars divided by 11.0); and if the mill rate at the time of an assessment is 12.0, the Exempt Portion of an Eligible Volunteer's real or personal property shall be $83,333.33 (one million divided by 12.0).

(G) Dual Service. If an individual is an Eligible Volunteer hereunder for both LHC and SVAS, that individual shall receive the single exemption to which an Eligible Volunteer is entitled under this Ordinance.

(H) Non-Resident Volunteers. The Board of Selectmen is authorized to enter into interlocal agreements with other towns to provide an identical tax relief benefit to active volunteers who satisfy the service eligibility criteria by providing service to the Town of Salisbury but live in another Connecticut town. Such relief shall be paid directly to the town in which the non-resident volunteer lives.

(I) Effective Date. This Ordinance will become effective fifteen (15) days after publication of notice of adoption in a newspaper having circulation in the Town. Approved by the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 16, 2026.

Kristine M Simmons

Town Clerk

09-24-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 14, 2026: Approved - Application IWWC-26-33 by owner 145 Farnum Rd LLC to rebuild a single family residence with a new footprint in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 48 as lot 15 and is known as 145 Farnum Road, Lakeville. Deemed Exempt - Application IWWC-26-36 by Sleepy Cow Farm to Construct a 24' X 80' Agriculture Storage Building. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 05 as lot 01 and is known as 47 Dimond Road, Lakeville, CT, 06039 Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

09-24-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RALPH M. BOGERTMAN, Jr.,

Late of Falls Village (26-00364)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Nicholas Schneider c/o Michael Downes Lynch Law Office of Michael D. Lynch 106 Upper Main Street P.O. Box 1776 Sharon, CT 06069

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

09-24-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCOISE ALBERTINE KELZ

Late of Sharon (26-00323)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Lorraine A. Seely c/o Andrea Doyle Asman Litwin Asman, PC 1047 Bantam Rd., P.O. Box 698 Bantam, CT 06750

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

09-24-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF IMANTS J. KASPARS

Late of Sharon (26-00310)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Rita Kaspars-Liddell c/o Ellen C Marino Ellen C Marino 596 Main Street Winsted, CT 06098

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

09-24-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF REGINA R. OLFF

Late of Canaan (26-00360)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Julia Olff c/o Linda M Patz Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP 7 Church Street P.O. Box 101 Canaan, CT 06018

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

09-24-26