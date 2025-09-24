Legal Notices - September 25, 2025

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0298 by owner Albert Ginouves for a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 22 Meadow Street, Lakeville, Map 54, Lot 43-2 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

09-25-25

10-02-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ARTHUR CHARLES VOSBURGH

Late of Norfolk

(25-00317)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Charles Patrick Vosburgh

c/o Maria Lucy Hampton

Law Offices of Maria L. Hampton, 220 Albany Tpke, Bldg 1, P.O. Box 1101, Canton, CT, 06019

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-25-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SCOTT D. THORNTON

Late of Sharon

AKA SCOTT DREW THORNTON

(25-00330)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Rebecca E. Thornton

c/o Arthur Charles Weinshank

Cramer & Anderson LLP, 51 Main Street, New Milford, 06776

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-25-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LOLA MARTHA BRAMMER

Late of Salisbury

AKA Lola M. Brammer

AKA Lola Brammer

(24-00106)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 11, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Stephanie A. Durbal

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-25-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SUSANNE ANNE LAMBERT

Late of Salisbury

(25-00364)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 11, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Samantha Lambert

c/o Louise F Brown

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-25-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCES MARY NICKESON

Late of Cornwall

(25-00308)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 12, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

David Nickeson

c/o Patrick Sterling White

Doyon and White Law Group

555 Long Wharf Drive

1st Floor, New Haven, CT 06511

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-25 -25

