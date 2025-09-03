Legal Notices - September 4, 2025

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 25, 2025:

Approved subject to septic system approval being submitted to the Land Use Office-Application IWWC-25-65 by Paul Bryant for construction of a single-family home within the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 06 01 and is known as 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Camp Sloane YMCA Inc.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

09-04-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARGARET H. HECK

Late of Salisbury

AKA Margaret Hubby Heck

(25-00311)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 19, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

David W. Heck

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-04-25


Legal Notice

The Union Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Sept. 13, 2025, at St. Thomas Church, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY from Noon to 1:30 PM. If attending, please bring a couple of dollars to give to the Church’s Food Pantry. If you have family in the Cemetery, we are always looking for new Board members. Also if you wish to donate to help support the Cemetery, you can send a check made out to Union Cemetery Association and mail it to Union Cemetery Association, Gail Seymour, 16 Townsend Blvd., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Call Gail with any

questions at 845-454-6641.

08-28-25

09-04-25

09-11-25

