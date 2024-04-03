Lester Amos Hoysradt

Lester Amos Hoysradt

SALISBURY — Lester Amos Hoysradt, 90, of Undermountain Road, died peacefully in Hospice care on March 7, 2024, in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was a lifelong resident of Salisbury.

Lester was born Oct. 1,1933, at home in Salisbury to Whilhemina (Brazee) and Clayton Hoysradt. He came into this world with very little. He was a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the school of horticulture at UCONN. A proud Raggie, lifelong gardener, tireless worker, he was the fabric of the town. There was perhaps never a kinder and more generous man. Lester helped people anyway he could, day or night, and was a 25 year Hospice volunteer. A community man, loved by many, he was considered to be the unofficial Mayor of Salisbury. In the 1960s Lester opened Roaring Oaks Florist in Sharon. He was a dog lover. His spot in the back of the church will be difficult to fill.

Lester is survived by his sister Linda Roddy of Leesburg, Florida. He was predeceased by his brother Don “Donny” Hoysradt, and his two sisters Kay Ora “Sis” Baker and Mary Lou Orth.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Salisbury Congregational Church in Salisbury, Connecticut, with a celebration of Lester’s life to follow at the White Hart Inn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Guild, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796.

The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main St. , Sharon, has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Joseph Angelo Rinaldi

Joseph Angelo Rinaldi

FALLS VILLAGE — Joseph “Joe” Angelo Rinaldi, age 82, passed on to his heavenly home on March 27, 2024, at Noble Horizons Care Facility after a recent illness.

Joe was born in Waterbury, on Dec. 12, 1941, to Ida (Ferri) and Angelo Rinaldi. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1959 and then served in the Navy, on the USS Independence.

Keep ReadingShow less

Elisabeth Ann Miller

Elisabeth Ann Miller

FALLS VILLAGE — Elisabeth Ann Miller, known by many as Libby, passed peacefully at home on March 22, 2024, after a long number of illnesses.

Libby was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Hartford, and spent her early years in Simsbury.

Keep ReadingShow less

Paul Robert Moeller

Paul Robert Moeller

SHARON — Paul Robert “Bob” Moeller died on March 25, 2024, at home at the age of 84.

Bob was born in Alpena, Michigan, the son of the late Lutheran Bishop Paul and Iris (Troyer) Moeller.

Keep ReadingShow less

John L. Frenkel

John L. Frenkel

SALISBURY — John L. Frenkel of Cobble Road, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Nobel Horizons. He was the loving brother of Emily Soell who makes her home in Sharon.

John was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in New York City, the son of the late George and Beatrice Frenkel. He graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

Keep ReadingShow less