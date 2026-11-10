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Let's Hear It - November 12, 2026

This Week

Unofficial results from the Connecticut Secretary of the State show that Democratic candidates gained ground in each of the six Northwest Corner towns in this year’s midterm election, compared with 2022. The results raise questions about whether the region’s political landscape is changing or whether this election was an exception.

Do you think this year’s results reflect a broader political shift in the Northwest Corner?

Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram. We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.

Last Week’s Question

As large-scale solar projects are proposed in our region, how should communities balance renewable energy development with other land uses?

“There is plenty of space for solar. Instead of building a farm we should just put one on every viable roof and the building owners can subsidize their electricity costs with it.”

—Andres Vialpando

“Yes, agriculture and solar can and does co-exist. Check out J&R Pierce Family Farm and ASGA for education on this. The Pierce farm is successful in doing this far upstate NY. Solar grazing and farming subsidizes farmers, helping them keep their land, proves it does not degrade the land and is a win-win. Or, of course, you can just wait it out and save your energy for when the data centers move on it.”

—Stacy Mantel

“I believe solar should not go in fields as we have lots of options for roof shutters and many other things that can go on buildings and structures that already take up land. Why destroy the land when we can use what we already have taken.”

—Jesse Morey

“I think I read that once the panels are installed, the land is no longer able to be used for farming. Maybe toxins from the panels, but not sure. We need to preserve precious farmland.”

—Patricia Chamberlain

“Yes to solar-NO to ignorance and fear mongering.”

—Johnny Martin

Lakeville Journal
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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