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Letters to the Editor - May 28, 2026

Trump chaos decimates democracy

Watching the chaos and dangerous decisions stemming from King Trump’s presidency has been staggering. His corruption, deceit, and continuing crimes have decimated so much of our democracy.

The war with Iran is one of the most atrocious decisions King Trump could make. After this debacle the Iranians will never trust us to make any legitimate deal. Trump is sending in our young men to fight an illegitimate war that doesn’t have congressional approval. What about the children that were killed in a bombing that was sanctioned?

King Trump’s sycophants continue to do his bidding while gas and food prices rise significantly. The laws that protect the people and our country are disregarded while Trump rakes in billions.

Is anyone worried about the gutting of the voting rights act. The supreme court ruling enables states to dismantle minority voting power in state legislatures, county commissions and city councils nationwide. This is “Jim Crow” rearing its ugly head again.

Every immigrant, both legal and illegal, is subject to detention by ICE. ICE would classify them as “applicants for admission” a legal designation that requires them to be locked up without opportunity for bond.ICE has been given unprecedented power and the abuses include murder.

King Trump’s executive decisions have violated our constitution repeatedly. He has attempted to end birthright citizenship, reinstate Schedue F to fire civil servants, restrict diversity, close the department of education, all without congressional approval yet he continues to flout every rule of our constitution.

The teflon Don and his minions are butchering our democracy at warp speed with alarming repurcussions. GOP legislators, governors, even the supreme court are in on this flagrant conspiracy to destroy democracy. The United States has never had a dictator at the helm of our country, but unless King Trump is held accountable for his corruption, we will be calling him the “Fuehrer.”

Gretchen Gordon

Sharon


Falls Village should not retreat on affordable housing

Late in 2025, the Falls Village Housing Trust, the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy and Habitat came together with the Town of Canaan / Falls Village at the firehouse to discuss plans for a 66 acre parcel and a 14 acre adjacent parcel both owned by Habitat on River Road. Based on guidance provided by the Planning and Zoning regulations originally published in 2013, and updated in 2024, thoughts were brought before the community regarding a mixed-use development to expand affordable housing opportunities and a proposal to offer a substantial part of the property to the NCLC for recreational access to the Mohawk, or Blue Trail.The proposal was met with great enthusiasm by the community as the need for increased affordable housing and expanded recreational opportunities are recognized in all of Northwest Connecticut.

In a surprise move, an initiative brought forth in March of 2026 by one community member sought to reverse the Incentive Housing Zone overlay regulations agreed to in a town meeting in 2013 and made an element of the town’s Planning and Zoning Regulations.

As a result, guidance on the development of this opportunity for the community which had been the foundation of plans for affordable housing are being summarily squashed.Included in the new regulations is also a stipulation disallowing any waivers for housing density which had previously been the purview of the P&Z Commission.This amendment, as well as an effort to change the P&Z regulations regarding the maximum number of housing units which may be built in the IHZ Overlay Zone were passed at a open hearing meeting attended by 5 members of the public on May 14th.

Given the short notice of the public hearing to members of the community, any opposition to this effort was effectively suppressed.

As the P&Z Commission had previously approved the development being done on 10 acres of the IHZ Overlay Zone by the Falls Village Housing Trust, the Commission let stand their development plans. However, this change quashed any effort on the part of Habitat to utilize the density statues for the IHZ Overlay Zone which had existed in the regulations since 2013.

Habitat’s intention had been to develop 3 single family homes on roughly 3 acres of the 70 acres retained after transferring 10 acres to the FVHT.Under the previous Zoning regulations, this was a highly acceptable use of the property, and was in fact encouraged by the community and the P&Z Commission.One voice, in conjunction with their spouse’s position, was sufficient to stop this effort.

Habitat is now researching all means at its disposal to facilitate the development of their property.One voice should not hold such sway over so critical an issue as the providing of affordable housing.

Lyman Whelan

Litchfield

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

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