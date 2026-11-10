Letters to the Editor - November 12, 2026

Coming home is only part of the journey

“Welcome home! We’re so glad you are with us again. “Now go find a life that matters.” Joining the ranks in the military means that everything is reduced to black & white. The word uniform says it all. No dissenting opinions, no questions and one purpose: serve the mission and your team.

Coming home does not include a playbook. There’s no reverse boot camp. Civilians are more about the individual than the unit or the cause. That’s why so many military vets go into law enforcement or jobs as first responders. It’s the sense of belonging and their resourcefulness that make them willing to put them in harm’s way again.

You may meet them on your worst day, when they can do what you can’t do for yourself. Others go into various careers, but some kind of capacity to sacrifice and serve is underneath it all. One vet said to me that she thinks the word veteran is thought of as a diagnosis. I think of it as an indication of bravery, selflessness, resourcefulness and responsibility. So, welcome home indeed.

Anything we can do to recognize and support your journey into the sometimes confusing and complex world of civilian life — is our pleasure.

Jane Strong

The Equus Effect

Sharon





Thanks for a personal touch on election day

Just a quick thank you to all the volunteers on Election day for their dedication and efficient services. And my sincere thanks for such friendly yet professional attention afforded me and my wife Rindy. She is not mobile and confined to a wheelchair now so it was such a pleasant surprise when we pulled up in front of the Town Hall to vote election day and discovered curbside service. A simple call to the number posted, a warm and friendly greeting and two registrars, Jenn Law and Maureen Dell came out immediately provided the ballots and allowed our votes to be cast.

What a wonderful community we live in!

Jon & Rindy Higgins

Taconic





Thanks to The White Hart for support

The East Mountain House thanks The White Hart Inn for their Provisions Café Round-Up program and for offering space to host a twice monthly Tuesday afternoon grief support group “Talking about Grief.”

The White Hart has become a community hub and their on-going willingness and extraordinary generosity in supporting the Town’s non-profits through the round-up program and facilitating gatherings that sustain those in our community needing a space to meet is truly appreciated.

Cristin Rich

East Mountain House

Salisbury





What to do about Trump?

While many issues are critically important for the new Congress to address promptly, one question hangs over us: What to do about Trump?

The Constitution provides three separate procedures by which Congress can remove Donald J. Trump as President.

Impeachment. The President shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors. (Article II, 4) Impeachment requires a simple majority vote of the House, and Conviction in a trial by the Senate requires the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present. (Article I, 3)

Inability. A determination that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office requires a two-thirds vote of both Houses of Congress. (Amendment XXV, 4)

Disqualification. In Trump v. Anderson, 601 U. S. 100 (2024), the Supreme Court summarized the import of Section 3 of Amendment XIV: “Section 3 ... proscribes conduct of individuals. It bars persons from holding office after taking a qualifying oath (to support the Constitution) and then engaging in insurrection or rebellion – nothing more.”The Supreme Court further opined that “responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress...” (emphasis added). Section 5 of Amendment XIV is clear: “The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.” It is notable that the Supreme Court characterizes the constitutional “power to enforce” as “responsibility for enforcing.” Section 5 does not stipulate a super majority requirement for enforcement legislation, and a simple majority vote in each of the House and the Senate is sufficient. Any such enforcement legislation should not be subject to presidential veto because the Constitution bars the oath breaker from holding office.

As the clamor to do something about Trump gets louder and louder, each of the three procedures available to Congress will merit close consideration. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that it is the responsibility of Congress to enforce Section 3 of Amendment XIV of the Constitution. Why not enforce the Constitution in accordance with its terms by simple majority votes in both the House and the Senate? The voters have done their job. Now, Congress is responsible.

G. A. Mudge

Sharon