Local bookstores call for curious customers

In the age of modern technology, convenience is king. Though online markets allow people to shop from the comfort of home, physical stores provide value beyond the products they sell. Take bookstores, for example.


Dick Hermans and Holly Nelson opened Oblong Books in the spring of 1975. Over the past 50 years, the store has moved to four different buildings in downtown Millerton, before settling at 26 Main Street. In 2001, they opened a second location in Rhinebeck, New York. Hermans’ daughter, Susanna, now runs the operations. Oblong offers a large collection of titles, including an extensive children’s section, as well as a calendar of events for readers of all ages. The colorful store beams with an assortment of records, puzzles, notebooks, and cards.



A New Leaf was opened in 1999 by Ginger Dowd and James Polk and sits at Rural Route 199 in Pine Plains. Soft lighting washes over the decor of old paintings, sketches, and photographs, while lamps and armchairs make up cozy reading nooks. The supply of used books – accumulated from library sales and donations – is well-preserved and remarkably organized. Sprawling little rooms lead to a blooming, green backyard, where customers can soak up stories and sunshine all at once.

Laced with the personalities of staff and customers, each bookshop has its own unique charm. These inclusive spaces for congregation and conversation do not exist online. Their survival depends on continued support from local community members.



Founded by Scott Meyer in 1984, the Merritt Bookstore displays an array of toys, cards, crafts and, of course, books. Stories fill the Front Street space in Millbrook, all neatly stacked on wooden shelves or piled in carts and bins. Kira Wizner took over after Meyer’s death in 2015, maintaining his magic and adding her own touch. Deeply woven into the community, the store presents book signings by local authors, makes weekly appearances at the summer farmer’s market, and partners with Millbrook schools to instill an early affinity for reading.



The history of antiquarian booksellers in Salisbury, Connecticut, dates back to 1930. Dan Dwyer established Johnnycake Books – at 12 Academy Street – in March of 2000. The name has both literary and personal references: Growing up in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Dwyer spent countless rainy afternoons at the Whaling Museum atop Johnnycake Hill, which is also the setting for the opening chapter of Moby Dick. Dwyer’s collection of rare books reflects his own interests and those of his customers. On shelves, tables, couches, and easels, books are displayed like artwork.



House of Books – located at 10 North Main Street in Kent – opened in 1976 and is now owned by Kent Barns. For decades, the store has attracted spirited readers who want more than a solitary experience of literature. While books themselves have inherent value, the passion of the people who appreciate them floods the store with wonder. “House favorites” (staff picks) sprinkle carefully curated inventory and browsers act as booksellers themselves, exchanging suggestions and dialogue. A literal house makes up the children’s section and instrumental music twinkles amongst glittering white shelves.

