Lucy Josephine L. Soper

LAKEVILLE — With sorrow and love, we share the passing of our dear mother and my wife, Lucy Josephine L. (Locantore) Soper of Lakeville. Lucy was born on May 11, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Katie Locantore.

She was born in Bronx, New York, at that time referred to as “Little Italy.” During WW2 so many Italians moved from Italy to the United States and seemed to settle in this area. Lucy enjoyed her childhood in the Bronx and later in New London, Connecticut, with her sisters Hyacinth and Linda. She was predeceased by both sisters; may they be reunited in heaven.

She leaves behind her loving husband Joe, two devoted sons, Glenn and David, four Grandchildren, Katie, Ben, Chris and William as well as two nieces: Paula and Lisa and a nephew Steven.

Lucy worked for the Phone Company in New London, as secretary to the president for several years. She was a stenographer and loved her occupation.

Joe first met Lucy at a place called “Roseland Ballroom” in New York City. Within a few months they were making wedding plans. On Oct. 22, 2023, Joe and Lucy celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Lucy and Joe lived in Lakeville for 58 years where they raised their two boys and enjoyed the pleasures of a small, close-knit town. Lucy was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed preparing wonderful Italian meals for her extended family. She was also known in town for her delicious baked goods. Her baked goods were always in big demand at the annual church fundraiser.

Once Joe and Lucy became empty nesters they began vacationing often on the East Coast and taking cruises with her sister Hyacinth and brother-in-law Paul.

In later years they moved to Noble Horizons where they enjoyed their remaining years together.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who helped support her through her last few years, including Hasmik, and staff from Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County and Noble Horizons. The love and kinship she engendered around her was truly remarkable. Every one of the caregivers enjoyed her beautiful smile. We all are humbled and grateful for the time spent by her side.

Calling Hours are Friday, Jan 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home in N. Canaan CT. Funeral will be on Saturday Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Lakeville CT

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, 32 Union Street Winsted, CT 06098

