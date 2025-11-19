Lynne Killmer Stanton

Latest News
Classifieds - November 20, 2025
Help Wanted
CARE GIVER NEEDED:Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.
Town of Amenia is seeking applications: for Part-Time Clerk for Planning and Zoning Department. Candidates must possess high school equivalency diploma. Salary $19/hour, up to 20 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: December 4, 2025 at 2:00pm.
Town of Amenia is seeking applications: for Dog Control Officer. Candidate must possess a valid New York State driver license. Salary $10,500 annual. Experience preferred. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: December 4, 2025 at 2:00pm.
Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a part time or full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Services Offered
Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Houses For Rent
Sharon, 2 Bd/ /2bth 1900 sqft home: on private Estate-Gbg, Water, Mow/plow included. utilities addtl. Please call: 860-309-4482.
Real Estate Wanted
Retired gentleman looking: for a piece of hunting property in Lakeville. 10 acres or more. Very responsible. Safety first. Contact Bob at 203-232-9412.
Keep ReadingShow less
Allen Young
SHARON — Allen Young passed away on Saturday, Nov. 8, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He would have turned 85 on Nov. 14.
Academically, Allen was hard to match as he sailed through the Bronx School of Science, Yale University, and Harvard Law School. He returned to Yale in his retirement to earn a MA in history. Allen’s sport was reading history books, and he could probably tell you what Napoleon had for breakfast.
Allen spent 26 happy years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was Deputy General Counsel. It was in that time that he developed a love for a perfect Manhattan straight up. This remained his cocktail time favorite.
Allen was active in Sharon town politics and served on the board of The Hotchkiss Library. He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Democratic Town Committee. He was also on the board of Crescendo.
Allen is remembered by his family as being joyful and deeply kind.
He is survived by his wife Lindley Young, his daughter Ridgley Sraka, his son Nate Young and stepdaughters Katherine Singer and Ann Volkwein. His grandchildren and step-grandchildren are Hazel Straka, Henry Straka, Alisa Young, Victor Young, Jackson Singer, Sloane Singer, and Maximus Saxton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hotchkiss Library.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Stone Potter
SALISBURY — Elizabeth Stone Potter passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2025, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. She had recently celebrated her 94th birthday.
She was born in northern (then still rural) Westchester county to Ralph and Betty Stone.
“Pebble” (a nick name afforded her as the first child in a family of Stones) cherished all her communities, especially those in New York City and Norfolk, Connecticut.
After a childhood education in a much storied one room schoolhouse in Waccabuc, she left home for northern Virginia and became a proud member of the Foxcroft School class of 1949.
Graduating from Foxcroft she went, with her big horse in tow, to Wellesley College. There (or at least nearby) she met the dashing Idahoan with a sports car who would become her husband for nearly 60 years.
She and Dave set up a home in New York City after some time at Marine Corps camps and in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where their first child was born.
Pebble raised two boys in the teeth of the complicated era that was the ’60 and ‘70s, and she did a really good job of it, perhaps helped along by her one nightly cigarette and vodka on the rocks.
Education was the love of her professional life. She taught for a little while at Spence School, but spent nearly 40 years teaching at Chapin School. She founded the audio-visual department at Chapin (even though she was perplexed by the family VCR machine), taught lower school science, led a home room for fourth graders, and generally left a positive imprint on generations of talented young women. She loved Chapin – its people and values, and all the girls she taught there over the years – and worked very hard at being the best teacher she could be. She no doubt sends a Green and Gold hug down to all her former colleagues and students and wishes the very best to every girl who ever walked in the doors on East End Avenue.
In the early ‘70s, Pebble’s friendship with Barbara Gridley led her to Norfolk, a then remote but highly civilized town in northwest Connecticut. The house on Mountain Road became home, a refuge but also a place of excitement and discovery. Norfolk was and is a place filled with what Pebble referred to as “all the best people” – she loved everyone and we know that she missed dearly her social life with the Isabellas and all the friends in town and at the Country Club.
Though too many of those friends have already left, there are many still there and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love you continued to show Pebble after she moved to Noble Horizons.
And her last community at Noble Horizons was a gift to us all. It would take too long to thank everyone there, but we are deeply grateful for the care and love and tenderness you showed Elizabeth (she finally lost that nick name when she got to Noble!). It is a wonderful, caring place.
Elizabeth was much beloved by her sons David and Nick, her daughters-in-law Ellen Bauerle and Lee Findlay Potter, her grandchildren Claire (Michael Schneider) and Natalie Potter and Arthur, Lila and Nina Potter, and most recently a great grandson Bennet Stone Potter-Schneider. We all will miss her dearly.
There is so much more to say – the pets and the sports, her resilience and humor, and the trips and the curiosity about nature and the environment. Elizabeth loved this earth and she made everything she could of her time here. We love her and miss her.
The family is planning a memory service in the Spring of 2026.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Anne Chamberlain
CORNWALL — Anne Chamberlain passed peacefully at home on Nov. 7, 2025, with her family by her side. She is remembered and celebrated by her two children, Bonnie and David Rovics, their spouses John Bordage and Reiko Maeda, her four grandchildren Jacob Bordage, Leila Paravacini Rovics, Kotoha and Yutaka Maeda Rovics, and her sisters Tippi Loeb and Sue Chamberlain.
Anne grew up in Great Neck Long Island, spent many wonderful years of her younger life in NYC, and moved to Connecticut to raise a family in the 1970’s. Anne was a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and studied extensively at Julliard with Beveridge Webster. She lived in Cornwall Bridge, for close to 40 years, and served as the choir director and organist at the UCC Church, as well as a piano teacher for Simon’s Rock of Bard College. Anne moved to Boston/Jamaica Plain at the age of 80 to live in a shared home with her daughter and son-in-law. Anne rekindled her life-long connection to the Quaker community in the last few years of her life, and the community of friends was deeply present for the end of her life.
Anne was a global presence and loved learning the history of music, art, culture, past and present. She studied music and the musicians, composers and artists who created and wrote the music she loved. She traveled extensively on a minimal budget, inspired by her Aunt Betty Chamberlain. Anne spent many summers living in Hanoi, Vietnam, working on music with the Hanoi Symphony musicians, continuing well into her 70’s.
Anne’s legacy will be remembered as a musical inspiration to so many others, and a deeply devoted environmental activist who tread very gently on this earth. everloved.com/life-of/anne-chamberlain/obituary/
Keep ReadingShow less
loading