Mary Carroll Marden

SALISBURY — Mary Carroll (“M.C.”) Marden, 80, of New York City, passed away on Dec. 27, 2024, at her weekend home in Salisbury.

M.C. was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Bronxville, New York, daughter of the late Nicholas B. and Kathryn F. Marden. M.C. graduated from Briarcliff High School and received her B.A. in English Literature from Elmira College in 1966. M.C. began her career as a copywriter at Harper and Row Publications and spent most of her professional life working for Time Inc. in New York City, starting out as a researcher for Time-Life Books and rising to the position of Picture Editor for People Magazine. M.C. was passionate about photography and many of her closest friends were photographers and photo editors she had worked with over the course of her career. M.C. loved traveling and made frequent trips to London and Paris throughout her life, but she also had an enormous love of the American West and spent many summers in Montana with her close friends and family.

M.C. is survived by her nieces and nephews and her beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Jenny. Her older brothers, Michael and Brice died in 2010 and 2023, respectively.

A memorial service for M.C. will be held at a later date in New York City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, Attn: Development, 510 E. 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065 (www.amcny.org/donate).

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Christopher Wadsworth retires after 43 years of service at Camp Sloane

Chris Wadsworth at Camp Sloane.

Natalie Wadsworth

After more than four decades of dedicated service, Chris Wadsworth has retired from his role as director of Camp Sloane YMCA in Lakeville, Connecticut. His retirement marks the end of an era, with Wadsworth having been an integral part of the camp’s growth and success since 1978. His tenure, which spans two periods—1978 to 1985 and 1990 to 2024—has been characterized by unwavering commitment, love, and care for the camp’s mission and its community.

“Camp Sloane has been my life,” said Wadsworth, reflecting on his extensive time at the helm. “I love that place, and it’s been so rewarding to help it grow and thrive.”

Telling Stories: a conversation with Dani Shapiro and Laura Karetzky

Dani Shapiro, left, and Laura Karetzky.

Beowulf Sheehan and Nelson Hancock

On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m., the first in a new series of conversations called “Telling Stories” will take place at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn. Moderated by writer and teacher Maggie Levine, this inaugural session will feature bestselling author Dani Shapiro and Brooklyn-based painter Laura Karetzky in a discussion about their creative processes, storytelling techniques, and the connections between their art forms.

Shapiro, author of eleven books, and the host and creator of the hit podcast “Family Secrets.” and Karetzky, known for her narrative-driven paintings, will explore how they weave multiple perspectives and non-linear narratives into their respective works. “The reason I paired Laura with Dani is because Dani’s work, even in her fiction, is not linear. She jumps around in time and weaves different perspectives. Laura’s narrative paintings do something similar—they often tell multiple stories through layers and perspectives,” said Levine, who founded her newsletter and social platform, ArtWrite, to explore the intersections of art and writing. Levine will guide the conversation, highlighting the common threads between these two artists’ practices.

Coffee house night brings music and beyond to the Northwest Corner

Alec Linden

Erin Ash Sullivan, the evening’s featured act, performing her music for a rapt audience.

This year's first installment of the 12 Moons Coffee House open mic and performance kicked off to a packed house despite bracing weather on Saturday, Jan. 4.

“This is the best thing you can do on a freezing evening,” said the night’s featured performer, singer-songwriter Erin Ash Sullivan. Applause and murmurs of assent filled the vaulted interior of Falls Village’s Center on Main.

