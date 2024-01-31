Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

The HVRHS bench celebrated as the Mountaineers beat Indian Mountain School in the junior varsity basketball mid-season jamboree Saturday, Jan. 27.

Riley Klein
basketball

Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

FALLS VILLAGE — An interconference junior varsity girls basketball tournament was held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) on Saturday, Jan. 27.

HVRHS hosted a round robin jamboree with Indian Mountain School (IMS), Dover High School and Northwestern High School. After a long day of on-court action, HVRHS emerged as the unquestionable victor by defeating each of the other three teams.

The preliminary games were abbreviated scrimmage matches not lasting more than 45 minutes of real time. This kept the athletes fresh for back-to-back games and made for rip-roaring excitement for the audience. The championship round, however, was a full four-quarter match between the two winningest teams of the day.

The afternoon of JV play began with HVRHS against Northwestern. The Mountaineers banded together to climb to a 24-19 win over the Highlanders in round one.

IMS played Dover in the second matchup of the day. IMS handed down a decisive 21-8 win to Dover.

Northwestern then faced IMS immediately after the Dover game. The IMS Falcons kept soaring with a 30-22 win over the Highlanders.

HVRHS returned to the court to play Dover for the round two game. The Mountaineers stayed strong with a 26-19 win against the Dragons.

After the first two rounds, HVRHS and IMS each stood with unblemished records in the jamboree.

Prior to the title game, Northwestern played Dover for the third-place consolation match. Northwestern won by a score of 34-13 over Dover.

The final match of the day between the Mountaineers and the Falcons exceeded fan expectations. With each side running on fumes in their third game of the day, the athletes kicked into overdrive and left it all on the court.

HVRHS got out to a hot start with seven unanswered points. IMS responded strongly in the second quarter and nearly evened the score.

At halftime HVRHS led 19-17.

The refs were busy in this game and kept their whistles on the ready. Fouls, jump balls and travels were piling up, causing palpable frustration for players and fans.

“Somebody take that ref’s whistle away,” shouted a father from the stands.

“Come down and take it,” responded the ref.

In the second half, IMS forward Rosie Muzaurieta fouled out. This added to the pressure on star guard Emma Ohler as the game wound down, who was met with double coverage for the remainder.

HVRHS marched on with a steady gait. Forward Maddy Johnson was automatic from the paint as she racked up 11 second-half points. The Mountaineers stayed disciplined on defense and kept climbing to the end.

HVRHS won 44-38 over IMS and rejoiced as undefeated champs of the mid-season jamboree.

basketball

Latest News

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs
Submitted

SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.

Keep ReadingShow less
soccer

Steve Blass league registration now open

Steve Blass league registration now open

Jamison Boone celebrated on second last season.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN —Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League signups for the spring 2024 baseball season have begun.

Boys and girls aged 4-15 from the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon are eligible to register.

Keep ReadingShow less
baseball

Town Hall parking lot merger moves ahead in Sharon

Town Hall parking lot merger moves ahead in Sharon

SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.

A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor’s map with the town clerk.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon board of selectmen

KVFD serves up ‘Big Win’ pancake breakfast

KVFD serves up ‘Big Win’ pancake breakfast
Lans Christensen

A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.


Keep ReadingShow less
kent volunteer fire department