Hotchkiss girls on 15-game win streak

Eleanor Helm leads a fast break for Hotchkiss Feb. 12.

Lans Christensen
basketball

KENT — Since losing the first game of the season, The Hotchkiss School’s girls basketball team has been perfect.

The win streak extended to 14 following a visit to Kent School Feb. 12.

After winning the opening tip-off, Hotchkiss scored three quick baskets by Morgan Jenkins.

Kent managed to keep the game close and under control for the first half thanks in large part to Kaya Nuttall and Celeste Harper. Both made three pointers and were near-perfect from the free-throw line.

The first half ended with a Hotchkiss lead 30-24. The Bearcats pulled ahead in the second half with superior rebounding, shooting and play execution.

Hotchkiss senior Morgan Jenkins reached the 1,000-point varsity milestone earlier this season.Lans Christensen

Hotchkiss’ star seniors Morgan Jenkins and Kaila Richards were leaders on the court. Both surpassed 1,000 varsity points earlier this season.

Eleanor Helm of Hotchkiss added to the winning effort by sinking three-pointers with frequency and leading a coordinated plan of attack.

In the end, Hotchkiss defeated Kent 69-49.

Hotchkiss then defeated Taft School 66-55 on Feb. 15 and the Bearcats’ season record improved to 15-1.

New England Prep School Athletic Council postseason tournaments begin in March.

