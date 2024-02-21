Nancy Lynne Briggs

MILLERTON — Nancy Lynne Briggs, 69, of Millerton, passed away on Jan. 15, 2024, at her home in Millerton with family, including cats, next to a hot woodstove.

Born on Nov. 28, 1954, in Poughkeepsie, Nancy was the daughter of the late Vincent and Cora (Tobin) Hynes.

After marrying Daniel Briggs in 1973, she joined the US Peace Corps and moved to the Philippines, where she worked on programs that focused on family health. Returning to the United States in 1975, she enrolled at Dutchess Community College and began a long career in nursing starting at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. She moved on to Sharon Hospital, where she started working in Labor and Delivery, then earning a Bachelor of Science from Empire College. The second half of her nursing career was spent at Danbury Hospital, where she became a manager and mentor.

Nancy enjoyed traveling. With Dan, she traveled across southeast Asia in her formative years and never stopped exploring. The outdoors, live music, books, knitting and quilting were priorities throughout her life. This did not slow down during her illness. At her core was a life in service to others, be it her family, new lives brought into the world, her staff at Danbury Hospital, or numerous cats at The Little Guild who needed a kind word and a gentle pet.

In addition to Dan, Nancy is survived by three sons; Jeff Briggs and his wife, Katherine Kimbrell, of Boston, Massachusetts, Matthew Briggs and his fiancée, Taylor Larsen, of Saugerties, New York, and Kevin Briggs of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She is also survived by a brother, Vincent Hynes of Poughquag, New York, a sister, Carol Robin of Poughquag, New York and five grandchildren; Owen Briggs, Zoe Briggs, Lila Jane Larsen Jones, Tobin Kimbrell and Alexander Larsen Briggs.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Christ Church Episcopal, 9 South Main Street, Sharon, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Guild Animal Shelter, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or online at www.littleguild.org/. For directions or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com

Alex L. Taylor III

LAKEVILLE — Alex L. Taylor III, a longtime reporter with Time and Fortune magazine who covered the auto industry with understated and unsurpassed flair for nearly three decades, died on Feb. 8, 2024, in Lakeville, where he lived. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Born on Jan. 1, 1945, Alex grew up in Old Greenwich, the oldest of five siblings.

Jack Nugent

MILLBROOK — Jack Nugent passed away quietly at the age of 90 at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2024. If you knew him even a little, you loved him. Intelligent, humorous, compassionate, talented, athletic and (sometimes) cantankerous – how could you not?!

Jack is survived by Maureen (his “Mo”), his wife of 56 ½ years and best friend.

Sharon gets $1.1 million TRIP grant

SHARON — A grant of $1.1 million from the state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) was unanimously accepted by the Sharon Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting Friday, Feb. 16.

The regular meeting had been postponed to later in the week because of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Marion Ellen Morris

SALISBURY — Marion Ellen Morris, 78, of Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland, passed away Feb. 17, 2024, in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Marion was born June 17, 1945, in New York City, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie Morris.

