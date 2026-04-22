Nora Eileen Grey

Nora Eileen Grey

SALISBURY — Nora “Eileen” Grey, 91, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury.

Born in Ireland on Aug. 15, 1934, in a farmhouse in Tourmakeady, County Mayo, 16-year-old Eileen Keane bravely moved to the United States in the early 1950s, according to daughter Bernadette Grey of Sharon. She settled into a Brooklyn brownstone with her aunt, uncle, and 7 boisterous cousins, all of whom treated her like another one of the brood.

Nora married in her 20s, raising her family in Queens and then Suffolk County. She got her driver’s license in her mid-30s and blossomed in a later-in-life career as a teacher’s aide for intellectually disabled students at West Suffolk BOCES.

A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Nora is survived by her daughters, Bernadette (Bob Schwartz) of Sharon, and Barbara Grey of Carmel, New York; her granddaughter, Lili Gehorsam (Adnan Husain) of Seattle; and her grandson, Luke Gehorsam (Becca Endicott) of Chatham, New York. She was also the cherished “GiGi” to her great-grandchildren, Susannah and Raphael, the lights of her life.

Nora was predeceased by her son, Brian, as well as all of her siblings, sisters Bridget, Peggy, Kathleen, Sr. Mary Agatha, Nancy, and brothers, Michael and Patrick. Nora enjoyed many trips “home” to Ireland over the years to visit her siblings, nieces, and nephews. Many of them made the journey to visit her in the States as well.

Nora spent her final four years living at the Payn Home, a not-for-profit independent retirement residence in Chatham, NY. She thrived in the warm, social, family-like atmosphere, especially enjoying the proximity to Luke, Becca, and her great-grandchildren.

A Carrom player, Nora spent countless hours at the board with her best friend, Joyce. They also enjoyed playing dominoes and bingo with the other residents. While deeply feeling the loss of Joyce this past summer, Nora continued to be surrounded by love. She looked forward to regular phone conversations with her cousin Peggy Flammer of New Jersey until two weeks before her passing.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Payn Home—particularly Jessica, Dina, and Mandy—who treated Nora like a cherished family member. We are also profoundly grateful to the nurses, CNAs, and staff at Noble Horizons for the tender care they provided in her final days.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

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